Despite being the only daughter of famed INXS frontman Michael Hutchence and TV presenter Paula Yates, and adoptive daughter of world-famous musician Bob Geldof, Heavenly Hiraani Tiger Lily Hutchence Geldof has lived much of her life out of the spotlight.

Advertisement

After both her parents passed away in tragic circumstances before she was five, the almost 30-year-old has been raised away from the public eye.

Despite this, the budding musician has made the occasional foray into the media, releasing her debut album Tragic Tiger’s Sad Meldown in February 2023 and taking part in several art shows with her friends and current partner. But for the most part, it’s clear Tiger Lily is eager to stay out of the spotlight, with new images and public sightings few and far between.

She does have a private Instagram account, but we can assume she only allows her close friends and family to follow it.

Scroll on to read all about what Tiger Lily Hutchence’s life looks like now.

Advertisement

Paula Yates and Michael Hutchence both died when Tiger Lily was a child. (Credit: Getty)

What happened to Tiger Lily Hutchence?

It’s hard to believe that November 22, 2022, marked 25 years since Michael Hutchence was found dead in a Sydney hotel room.

The loss was made even more tragic as it came just 16 months after the birth of his daughter Heavenly Hiraani Tiger Lily Hutchence.

But that was just the start of the heartbreak for little Tiger with her mother Paula Yates dying of a heroin overdose in September 2000.

Advertisement

While she would go on to be raised by Paula’s ex-husband Sir Bob Geldof in the UK alongside her three half-sisters Peaches, Pixie, and Fifi, Tiger has kept her distance from her Australian family.

Her aunt Tina, Michael’s half-sister, previously told New Idea that she hasn’t seen her niece, who is now 26, since she was just four. “She doesn’t know me,” she told us back in 2020.

“And I don’t know what she’s been told.”

Bob Geldof is notoriously protective of Tiger Lily. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Unfortunately, Tina has never even had the chance to introduce her kids to Tiger.

“It’s sad for my children because they didn’t get to know her either.”

While Tiger reportedly did live a quiet life in Western Australia with her former fiancée Nick Allbrook for several years, Tina told us that her attempts to reconnect with her niece on home soil had been in vain.

“She’s old enough to know if she wants to know me or not. And if she wants to know more about Michael, I’m not difficult to find.”

Advertisement

Rare images of Tiger Lily. (Credit: Instagram)

That same year, Tiger took a trip with Nick to Hastings in the United Kingdom where sources say they spent a “lovely, cosy time with Catherine’s eclectic group of friends, listening to music and admiring each other’s art”.

In January 2022, New Idea exclusively learned that Tiger was spending “lots of quality time” with Paula’s best friend, esteemed British writer and activist Catherine Mayer. Despite the 35-year age difference between them, they are bonded through their unimaginable shared grief.

Catherine has also spoken on her Instagram of listening to one of aspiring singer Tiger’s songs, ‘Teena’.

Advertisement

“Catherine thinks the world of Tiger and is so proud of the woman she’s become. She has no doubt her parents would be too,” a source shared with New Idea at the time.

“Tiger admires Catherine’s incredible work as a writer and women’s rights activist. They are kindred spirits through shared losses, experience and creativity.”

Tiger Lily and Ben have been going strong for several years. (Credit: Media Mode)

Who is Tiger Lily’s partner?

It is believed that Tiger Lily began dating British model Ben Archer around June 2023 following the end of her six-year-long relationship with Aussie musician Nick Allbrook three months earlier.

Advertisement

Ben himself took to his Instagram account to share rare photos of his famous girlfriend around that same time, publically declaring ‘I love you’ to Tiger Lily on his page.

Speaking with our sister publication Woman’s Day at the time, an insider source said the couple was the real deal.

“Ben’s completely disarmed her and for the first time she can see a future of weddings, babies, and something she’s never really had – a family,” they said.

“He’s swept her off her feet. He’s everything she wants in a man and he makes her so happy. He’s skimmed around the industry for years and has ambitions of making music videos and documentaries, but he adores her ‘whatever’ attitude to fame.”

Advertisement

In February 2025, New Idea exclusively revealed that Tiger Lily and Ben were expecting their first child together.

Tiger Lily is all grown up! (Credit: Instagram)

Did Tiger Lily Hutchence get her inheritance?

Sadly, despite being the only child of Michael Hutchence, Tiger Lily has missed out on millions of dollars in royalties from her father’s musical career due to mismanagement of funds.

Like much of her life, what she does for work is also a mystery.

Advertisement

See more photos of Tiger Lily here.