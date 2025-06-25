Tiger Lily Hutchence has welcomed her first child into the world with husband Ben Archer.

The new mum was seen out and about near her home in the United Kingdom with her newborn on June 24th. While it’s unclear when exactly she gave birth, she was spotted enjoying a lovely walk in the sunshine with her baby, who was swaddled in a fleeced blue blanket in a pram.

While neither Tiger Lily nor her partner Ben has revealed the gender or name of the newest addition to their family, the blue blanket has left many well-wishers speculating that they have welcomed a beautiful boy into the world.

Tiger Lily was glowing during her pregnancy, as seen in these happy snaps. (Credit: Backgrid/Media Mode)

“Tiger’s so happy right now. She’s being extremely protective of her baby, who’s the spitting image of grandpa,” an insider exclusively tells New Idea.

“There’s no doubt Michael and Paula would both be ecstatic to see their beautiful girl cradling their perfect grandchild. She’s toying with using their names somehow in her baby’s name, but she’s determined to keep this a private as possible. It’s a very special moment for her.”

“Having lost so many loved ones over the years, including her beloved big sister Peaches, Tiger’s overjoyed to be experiencing motherhood. It’s given her so much perspective and she’s discovered an inner confidence she didn’t know she had – one that [her sister] Pixie said was her ‘inner mama bear and it kicks a$$’,” they added.

Tiger Lily was last spotted in London pregnant in late May, leaving many fans to suspect that she gave birth to her beautiful baby at some point in early June. (Credit: Backgrid)

New Idea broke the world exclusive that the 28-year-old was expecting in February 2025. Shortly after, a heavily pregnant TigerLily was spotted for the first time in London, her pregnancy bump on full display.

“That Michael [Hutchence] isn’t here to be a no doubt very cool granddad is just tragic,” an insider told New Idea at the time.

“He always absolutely doted on Tiger, and he would’ve been besotted by his grandchild. He would be so proud,” they added.

Tiger Lily and Ben tied the knot on April 12, in a private wedding ceremony in London attended by 30 of their nearest and dearest.

“Tiger Lily and Ben are so happy together, and this ceremony was just for their closest friends and family. It was a beautiful day and, after the service, they all sat down to have a meal together,” a source close to the couple shared with The Sun at the time.

Paula Yates and Michael Hutchence both died when Tiger Lily was a child. (Credit: Getty)

While it is no doubt heartbreaking for TigerLily to not have the INXS frontman or her mother with her as she embarks on this exciting new chapter of her life, she is still surrounded by love.

Following the tragic death of Paula Yates in 2000, when TigerLily was only four years old, the toddler was adopted by Paula’s ex-husband Bob Geldof, and the father of her half-sisters Fifi Trixibelle, Peaches, and Pixie Geldof.

Raised largely out of the spotlight, Tiger Lily enjoyed a quiet upbringing in the UK.

After graduating from Goldsmiths University in London in 2019, she moved to Western Australia for a lengthy period of time, before moving back to Britain in mid to late 2023 when she met her now husband and father of her child.