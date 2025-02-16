Had he still been alive, INXS’ iconic frontman Michael Hutchence would have just turned 65.

That fact becomes all the more poignant today because New Idea can exclusively reveal that his only child, Tiger Lily, has recently confirmed that she is expecting her first child.

“That Michael isn’t here to be a no doubt very cool grandad is just tragic,” a source tells New Idea.

“He always absolutely doted on Tiger and he would’ve been besotted by his grandchild. He would be so proud.”

Tiger Lily revealed her bump on an art show flyer. (Credit: Instagram)

Tiger’s long-term boyfriend, model Ben Archer, first revealed the news when he shared an art show flyer featuring a visibly heavily pregnant Tiger on his Instagram Stories in early February. On it, he commented, “My [heart emoji] @heavenlytiger is doing a show.”

Tiger, 28, responded to a friend’s post about the show by replying “love you” alongside a hatching chick emoji – which symbolises pregnancy, new life, and new beginnings.

Followers were quick to comment on the exciting news, with one posting; “the pregnancy! I can’t take it!”

After the shocking death of her father, Michael, in 1997, and mother, Paula Yates, who passed away following an accidental drug overdose in 2000, when Tiger was in the house and aged just four, she was adopted by Paula’s ex-husband Sir Bob Geldof and his wife Jeanne Marine.

Tiger, who today is an artist and musician, has always been extremely close to her three Geldof half-sisters, Fifi Trixibelle, the late Peaches, and Pixie.

Tiger Lily and Ben have been going strong for several years. (Credit: Media Mode)

“She is exceptionally close to Fifi in particular,” our source says.

“Fifi, who’s 13 years older than Tiger, was almost like a surrogate mum to her little sister. For years, Fifi insisted that they share a bedroom together and it’s Fifi who instilled in Tiger an aversion to fame.”

Tiger was so devastated by Peaches’ death in 2014, after an accidental overdose, that she penned an album while residing in Australia in honour of her late sister: Tragic Tiger’s Sad Meltdown.

“She loves being an aunty to Peaches’ sons Astala and Phaedra, and she is obsessed with Pixie’s child, too,” our source says.

Michael and Paula doted on Tiger Lily. (Credit: Supplied)

Having that unwavering family support around her will prove to be invaluable to Tiger and Ben, who’ve been dating for almost two years, as they embark on first-time parenthood.

The fact that he’s from a stable family background will help them, too.

“His family adores Tiger and she loves that they’re so normal – compared to hers,” a source said at the beginning of 2024.

“Things are very serious between them. An engagement announcement could even be on the cards, too.”

Sir Bob Geldof with daughters Fifi Geldof, Heavenly Hiraani Tiger Lily Hutchence Geldof, and Pixie Geldof. (Credit: Getty)

Tiger’s new baby will be enveloped by love as soon as he or she arrives – but no doubt, she will be privately heartbroken that Michael and Paula won’t be a part of the joy.

“She doesn’t talk about her parents much,” our source says.

“But they are held deeply in her heart.”