A look inside Bob Geldof’s unique blended family

Sir Bob Geldof is famed for his disheveled appearance – but onlookers still had to do a double take when they spotted him in Queensland wearing a lurid tracksuit recently.

The Boomtown Rats frontman, 73, has been filming the upcoming comedy Zombie Plane on the Gold Coast. The movie also stars rapper Vanilla Ice, Sophie Monk, and Chuck Norris.

Sir Bob is in Australia filming a zombie movie … because why not?! (Credit: Backgrid)

“I’m very nervous because this is a big acting role,” Bob said recently. “[But] when someone asks you to be in a zombie movie – you say yes.”

The admission of nerves is surprising given Bob has performed on stages all over the world. He also spearheaded 1984’s Band-Aid charity single ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’. That project, and the subsequent Live Aid concerts, raised millions of dollars to aid famine relief.

Bob has hinted that a “supercut” of the track could be released for its 40th anniversary.

In addition to his charity work, Bob is also a successful businessman, father, and husband.

“I’ve lived an odd life”, Bob told The Project. “There’s been horrors – and ecstasies.”

Who are Bob Geldof’s children?

Fifi helped raise her sisters after Paula died. (Credit: Getty)

FIFI TRIXIBELLE

Bob welcomed her eldest daughter Fifi Trixibelle with late ex-wife Paula Yates in March 1983. Now 41, Fifi has long eschewed the limelight to instead live quietly in London with her husband Andrew Robertson. The couple wed in 2015.

In her social media profile, Fifi describes herself as an “enthusiast of all animals, tattoos, good food, offensive humour, makeup, and Disney”.

In one of the few interviews she has given, Fifi told the Daily Mail in 2014 she was diagnosed with depression at age 11, during her parents’ divorce.

“I was a generally happy child, and all of a sudden I wasn’t and I didn’t know why,” she explained.

Fifi has worked for a London public relations firm for many years and remains extremely close to her siblings.

Pixie and her husband George wed in 2017. (Credit: Getty)

PIXIE GELDOF

For Pixie, memories of her 10th birthday on September 17, 2000, have always been painful as her mum passed away that very same day. Paula accidentally overdosed on heroin at age 41.

Pixie credits Bob for steering her and her sisters through that “terrible” time.

“I’m proud of my dad,” she has said. “He kept everyone on board while working his arse off.”

Pixie, now 34, has since worked as a model and released her debut album, I’m Yours, in 2016. The next year she married musician George Barnett at a 13th-century monastery in Majorca. They welcomed a daughter, whose name has not been shared publicly, in 2021.

Tiger and Fifi (centre) have a close bond. (Credit: Backgrid)

TIGER LILY HUTCHENCE GELDOF

Tiger Lily was adopted by Bob following the deaths of her mum Paula in 2000 and her biological father Michael Hutchence in 1997.

“That was a no-brainer,” Bob explained to 60 Minutes in 2002.

Tiger, now 28, calls Bob ‘Dad’ and grew up with him and his wife, Jeanne Marine, in London. In recent years, Tiger has spent time living in Michael’s native Australia, specifically Perth, WA, where she dated local musician Nick Allbrook. In 2022, she released her debut album Tragic Tiger’s Sad Meltdown, under the moniker Heavenly, which is her actual first name.

Earlier this year, Tiger was spotted out in London catching up with her new boyfriend, model Ben Archer, and sister Fifi.

Peaches was a doting mum to her two boys. (Credit: Getty)

PEACHES GELDOF

Second-eldest daughter Peaches passed away in April 2014 following an accidental drug overdose. She was just 25 and left behind sons Astala and Phaedra, who were only 23 months and 11 months respectively.

Her widower, Thomas Cohen, is raising their boys, now aged 12 and 11, at the home he shares outside London with his new partner Yasmin El Yassini. The couple runs a second-hand clothing business called Venus Vintage.

Thomas, now 34, said in a 2017 interview that “the routine” he had to keep up for his sons after their mother died “helped me a lot”.