Who’s taking over The Traitors? Inside the host drama behind the reboot

After quietly benching The Traitors Australia, Network 10 is bringing the show back with a bold new game plan that includes taking the franchise across the ditch.

New Idea can confirm the cult reality series is getting a fresh reboot in New Zealand, with big money, famous faces and a dramatic change in hosting duties.

Based on the original Dutch series, The Traitors sees a group of contestants living together in a secluded location.

They are secretly divided into two roles: the Faithful, who must work together to build a prize pot and identify the hidden saboteurs, and the Traitors, a small group who covertly eliminate a Faithful each night while avoiding detection.

Alan Cumming, host of the US version, could be brought in to run the The Traitors Australia reboot. (Credit: Paramount)

The Aussie version debuted in 2022, and after two lacklustre seasons, Network 10 announced they were shelving The Traitors. At the time they said they were leaving the door open for a possible return.

Since then, the US and UK versions of The Traitors have found great success, especially after they switched tactics and started casting reality stars instead of unknowns. This has reportedly buoyed Network 10 to dip their toe back into the game.

Find out what we know below.

Who will star on The Traitors?

With filming about to begin, our source shares that producers auditioned every major reality TV personality in the country to assemble “the most dynamic line-up ever”.

Names that could make it to the final cast include George Mladenov from Australian Survivor, The Real Housewives of Melbourne’s Gina Liano, RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under star Kween Kong and several pot-stirring Married at First Sight brides and grooms.

Original host Rodger Corser now fronts Channel Nine’s popular The Floor. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Who will host The Traitors?

As for who will be overseeing proceedings, original host Rodger Corser was keen to return but producers have opted to go in a new direction.

Still basking in the success of his new Channel Nine game show The Floor, Rodger reportedly took the news pretty well. We’re told he even lobbied for Celia Pacquola to take over as host, however Network 10 apparently has other ideas.

New Idea can reveal that Alan Cumming, who fronts the US version of The Traitors, was approached to lend some international star power. Alan is said to have suggested comedian Joel Creasey as a potential fit, if that negotiation doesn’t come off.

Rodger lobbied for Australian comedian Celia Pacquola to take over as host of The Traitors Australia reboot. (Credit: Getty)

But the real twist? Jonathan LaPaglia has been floated as a possible host – despite Network 10 recently letting him go as host of Survivor!

Meanwhile, our source confirms that David Genat will officially be Survivor’s incoming host. Filming on the new season is set to begin in Samoa in a matter of weeks.

With The Traitors, and Survivor both back in production, it seems Network 10 is betting big on its reality slate. Time will tell if the gamble pays off…