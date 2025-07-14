Australian Survivor fans are still reeling over the axing of Jonathan LaPaglia, and it seems another fan favourite is on the chopping block at Network Ten.

Advertisement

An insider has told Woman’s Day that the network was “cleaning house” and letting go of existing talent, to “freshen up” its rotation of shows.

The next star in the firing line? Logie-winner Rodger Corser.

The actor, who hosted the inaugural season of The Floor on Channel Nine, previously hosted The Traitors on Channel Ten, and has reportedly been “quietly let go” from that role.

“He probably feels like he priced himself out,” the source said.

Advertisement

Rodger Corser was reportedly axed from Network Ten after he hosted The Floor on Channel Nine. (Credit: Channel Nine)

The show debuted on the network in 2022 and finished up in 2023. The whodunnit show was filmed in the Southern Highlands, in the town of Robertson.

The outlet reported that the network was rumoured to bring the show back, but without Rodger.

The insider also alleged that the network was letting go of expensive talent.

Advertisement

“Essentially, anyone with anything close to six zeroes [salary] has been let go,” the source told Woman’s Day.

Reality TV hasn’t been the only thing making news at the network.

According to the outlet, the “blame game has begun” after Ten’s newest news program 10 News+ launched on June 30.

On the night of its release, the show ranked 20th in ratings.

Advertisement

The show, which replaced The Project, has had mixed reviews since its launch.

Rodger Corser hosted the first two seasons of The Traitors Australia and has reportedly been axed. (Credit: Channel 10)

Led by Denham Hitchcock and Amelia Brace, one former host of The Project might be considered for the show.

“First Ten wondered how they can shut this thing down before it gets really bad, but it seems someone in the think tank has thrown a bit of a lifeline – bring Sarah Harris back,” the source said.

Advertisement

After the show came to an end after 16 years, Sarah has kept a low profile.

“If Sarah decides she doesn’t want a bar of it, Ten will waste no time shutting it down without too much collateral damage,” the insider said.

Since The Project was taken off the air, former host Georgie Tunny made the move to its replacement.