Denham Hitchcock has several decades of experience breaking news and investigating the issues that matter – something he will continue doing in his new role as host of Channel 10’s newest program 10 NEWS+.

But there’s more to this journalist than meets the eye!

The former Sunday Night and 7NEWS Spotlight reporter is also a keen surfer and has even spent months at a time living on the water on a boat with his loving wife and their two young children.

Read more about his family below.

The romance between Denham Hitchcock and his wife Mari is meant to be. (Credit: Instagram)

Is Denham Hitchcock married?

Denham met the love of his life, Mari (née Borges), while surfing, and the pair have only gone from strength to strength in their relationship ever since.

In 2018, the journalist popped the question back where it all began – in the water.

“I managed not to drop the ring – I popped the question – and heard a yes through the tears. Afterwards, I realised I should have done it earlier as she stopped stealing my waves,” he wrote at the time when he proposed in her native country of Brazil.

“My happiness is bigger than the ocean, and so is our love. Incredible day, stunning location,” Mari said at the time. “I nearly missed the big question as I saw a turtle and wanted to paddle after it, and Denham is like no ‘come here for a photo’ haha. Sneaky. We are so happy ❤”.

Fast forward to February 2019, and the couple tied the knot by the beach in Narrabeen, New South Wales.

“Our wedding was so beautiful, with many last-minute circumstances (and rain), I didn’t expect such a perfect day! But when you are surrounded by amazing people, things just happen… Our hearts are full!” Mari wrote on Instagram.

Denham’s mother also made her dress, and other members of his family also did her hair and makeup, and catered the event.

For their honeymoon, they spent six months at sea.

Since they met, Mari also became an Australian citizen in 2022. In celebration of the milestone on Instagram, she thanked her husband for his support.

“A new citizen has been named,” she wrote. “As I celebrate 13 years in this country, and over 1/3 of my life lived here. I woke feeling very excited and somehow emotional about this day.

“I consider myself very lucky, I don’t take it for granted. It was a long process, arriving in a new country having just turned 23, and I have since then lived so many ups and downs that I never would have dreamt of.”

One year later, Denham resigned from Channel Seven and its Spotlight program and pursued freelance work, but also travelled by boat across the world with his family.

At the time, the couple sold their unit and lived in a catamaran, which they renovated.

Denham Hitchcock and his wife Mari travelled by boat with their daughter Kaia. (Credit: Instagram)

Does Denham Hitchcock have children?

Denham’s next chapter began when he became a father to his daughter Kaia in 2020.

“I shed a few quiet tears at this stage…. what a moment,” the 48-year-old penned in an Instagram post. Here she is. Finally out into the world. We named her Kaia, which is Hawaiian for ocean, and mum and dad feel blessed.”

“Incredible to watch my wife, yet again, show her strength. Whether it’s helming a boat in the middle of a raging lightning storm at sea, or a 20-hour labour that ended in a C-section. She’s got heart, this one, and it gets me every time,” he shared at the time.

The trio then lived on the sea, where the Channel 10 journalist shared many updates along the way.

Denham Hitchcock and his wife became parents to two in 2024. (Credit: Instagram)

Fast forward to Christmas Eve 2024, and the family of three went from three to four, with the addition of Hendrix.

“We had Christmas Day at the hospital meeting baby, and despite being a very different Xmas, it was just what we needed. Kaia has been a little mumma already so caring for her baby brother,” Mari wrote on Instagram.

“Aw, I’m in love with our little present 🎁,” she added at the end.

