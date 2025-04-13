From friends to lovers, the love story of Sophie Delezio and Joseph Salerno is one for the ages!

Sophie and Joseph met at a very young age and were best friends all throughout high school, even attending their year 10 formal together. However, their relationship was purely platonic for quite some time.

Evidently, the two ended up falling in love and starting a family of their own. But how did it all start?

Sophie and Joseph have known each other since they were six years old. (Credit: Instagram)

How did Sophie Delezio meet Joseph Salerno?

Sophie and Joseph first crossed paths at the young age of six, when they were on the same swim team. The two weren’t properly introduced until many years later when Sophie moved to a high school in the Northern Beaches. Sure enough, Joseph attended the same school.

Sophie moved to his school in year nine, and by the age of 14, the duo were inseparable. Their friendship continued throughout their schooling and they even stayed in contact after Sophie moved to London to study in 2019.

When Sophie returned from the UK, she and Joseph reconnected and he realised just how much he had missed her. Joseph ended up confessing his feelings and the rest is history!

A match made in heaven! (Credit: Instagram)

When did Sophie Delezio and Joseph Salerno start dating?

Sophie and Joseph have been officially together since approximately June 2020. On June 11, 2021, Sophie shared a sweet post to Instagram marking their one-year anniversary.

“Thank you for this year. One year with you has been the most magical 💕,” she wrote at the time.

Joseph shared the details of when he first told Sophie he had feelings for her in 2021.

“I told her, ‘Hey, I have something to tell you. I kind of have feelings for this person,’ and she said, ‘Oh really, who?'” he told our sister publication Woman’s Day.

“I got out my phone and got up a photo of her and showed it to her. I had never seen her laugh like that, I thought she was laughing at me!”

Sophie added: “I knew I had felt something for him and I’ve always wanted him in my life.” They began dating soon after.

Sophie Delezio and Joseph Salerno got married in the Hunter Valley in April 2025. (Credit: Instagram)

Is Sophie Delezio married?

Sophie and Joseph officially tied the knot at Hunter Valley’s Anambah House on April 12.

While she has not revealed too many details as of yet, Sophie has shared snippets of it on her Instagram stories.

Sophie called her bridesmaids her “dream team” in this sweet wedding post. (Credit: Instagram)

The couple initially set their wedding date for October 2024 but put plans on pause when they found out they were going to be first-time parents. They got engaged in April 2023.

“He just understands and jumps in when I need help. I never have to ask or explain. It’s an absolute honour to be marrying him,” Sophie told The Australian Women’s Weekly in an exclusive interview following their engagement announcement.

Sophie Delezio gave birth to her first child in September 2024. (Credit: Instagram)

Does Sophie Delezio have any children?

On September 14, 2024, Sophie took to Instagram to announce the birth of her first child.

“Welcome to the world, Frankie. Our hearts are so full,” she wrote alongside a sweet photo of her newborn holding his Dad’s hand.

Just prior to her wedding, the new mum shared that she was taking a break from social media to focus on motherhood, and opened up about her struggles balancing her work on social media and personal life.

“There’s no pause button to soak in the joy of newborn life. It’s a job where you commit to sharing your world, the highs, the lows while juggling everything else in between,” she shared on social media.

Read more on her pregnancy here.

