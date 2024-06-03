In 2003, Sophie was terribly injured after a car crashed into her childcare centre, leaving her with third-degree burns to 85 percent of her body. Almost three years later, a separate car accident left Sophie with a broken jaw and shoulder, rib fractures, and more.

Many years later, Sophie’s resilient spirit and caring nature haven’t been lost, especially as the now 23-year-old embarks on an exciting new chapter in her life – motherhood!

The baby is due in September. (Credit: Instagram)

On April 3rd, 2023, she took to her Instagram to share that she was expecting her first child with her partner Joseph Salerno.

“The greatest gift of all [is] coming in September! 👶🏼🤍,” the mum-to-be wrote.

Sophie was showered with support from friends and fans alike.

“Beyond happy for you all ❤️ so special xx,” one commenter wrote.

“So happy for you wonderful news you will be an amazing mumma,” another penned.

Scroll on as we visit some of Sophie’s most heartwarming pregnancy moments so far…

Celebrating her first partial Mother’s Day was certainly special for Sophie. (Credit: Instagram) For her 22-week bump date, Sophie said her growing baby had been moving and grooving in her tummy, especially at night! “To feel the movement inside is a feeling of pure love and joy. It is a feeling that I will forever treasure.” The mother-to-be added that she was “loving” how much her baby was changing her body – how sweet. Embracing the bump in every way that I can,” Sophie captioned this post from April 7th. (Credit: Instagram) For her 17-week bump date, Sophie described her pregnancy as “incredible.” “I love everything that pregnancy has done for me and to me. I cannot believe we are almost halfway!!” “I can’t wait to keep growing you little one, but more than anything, I can’t wait to meet you 🤍 Sophie and Joseph met in high school. (Credit: Instagram) Sophie and Joseph first met in high school, and are now planning their dream wedding as they prepare to be first-time parents. The 23-year-old was taken aback when Joseph dropped to one knee surrounded by rose petals. “There were definitely tears. As soon as I saw her reaction I was like, ‘Oh God’, and I started to cry. I was actually trembling,’ Joseph told our sister site Woman’s Day in October 2023. “We were both crying,” Sophie added. It looks like Sophie will be walking down the aisle pregnant, or with a newborn! (Credit: Woman’s Day) As for the wedding itself, Sophie and Joseph will be tying the knot in the Hunter Valley later this year. “We have the date booked and we have found a venue,” Sophie told Woman’s Day, revealing her maternal grandpa once owned a vineyard in the Hunter Valley which holds special memories. “It was always a dream of mine to get married somewhere with a personal connection and still close enough for our grandparents to attend.” “She’s always putting everyone else before herself,” he told Woman’s Day. “Sophie’s the most genuine person I know.”

