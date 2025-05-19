Former Bachelor Matt Agnew has given a rare insight into his dating life and revealed that he is off the market.

The author, astrophysicist and business owner, who usually does not reveal too much about his romantic life, provided the update to Daily Mail Australia.

“I’m prioritising my love life, yes, love life. I’m seeing someone. So not actively dating,” he explained.

“I have prioritised it. Not actively dating. Yeah, seeing someone.”

Following his stint on The Bachelor Australia in 2019 on Channel 10, he said that the experience made him want to keep that part of his life under wraps.

“I am fiercely private about my dating life because it is much harder to date while in the public eye,” he told the publication.

Matt Agnew led The Bachelor Australia in 2019 and initially found a partner on the show. (Credit: Channel 10)

He did not reveal too much about his mystery woman, including whether she was someone in the public eye.

The former Bachelor has been candid in the past about the challenges of meeting someone, especially on dating apps.

On the apps, he told the publication that connecting with someone who didn’t know about his time on the show was the “ideal scenario”, but it was an important conversation to have.

“Usually, if we progress to exchange social media details… having 130,000 followers and a blue tick usually prompts questions,” he said.

“That’s usually the natural point I say, ‘Look, I was on television a few years ago.’ It’s usually that point I bring it up.”

Matt Agnew has been private about having a partner in the past. (Credit: Instagram)

When dating, Matt said it was not hard to figure out one’s intentions, and that people were “usually forthcoming” about seeing him on the show.

Having dated people who have a public profile and those who don’t, he said there were “definitely differences” between the two.

“When dating people who have been in the public eye in that sort of entertainment, social media orbit, there is an extra level of understanding about things,” he said.

“It makes certain things easier if you attend an event together, there is a sense of how things like a red carpet work. It seems really trivial, but it can be intimidating.”

“I’ve had in the past where I’ve been on a few dates with someone, it’s gone really well, and they’ve said they can’t deal with the public stuff.”

Matt Agnew and Chelsie McLeod found love on The Bachelor Australia before they split six months later. (Credit: Channel 10)

What happened between Matt and Chelsie?

Fans fell in love with Matt when he became Channel 10’s leading man in 2019. During his season, he declared his love for chemical engineer Chelsie McLeod.

The pair instantly bonded over their scientific backgrounds and being nerds at heart, and shared many vulnerable moments.

Despite their fairytale romance, the pair called it quits after six months.

“It’s definitely been rough,” Chelsie told her Instagram followers during an Instagram Q&A in December 2019. “I do not deal with heartbreak well, and yeah, my heart is broken. This sucks.”

Following their public split, Matt spoke on Rosie Waterland’s podcast Just the Gist about the anxiety he felt announcing it to the world.

“I was dreading it. I put together my words, and they were something I gave a lot of thought to make sure I was conveying my feelings correctly,” he said at the time.

“I actually got a friend to post it because I couldn’t do it myself.

“I didn’t want to deal with comments, I didn’t want to deal with DMs and all that, and I’m really glad I did.

“Everyone says don’t read it (the comments), and you can do it 99 percent of the time, but you have that one per cent, that one moment of weakness, and you read something and you completely capitulate.”

Matt Agnew has been busy since starring on The Bachelor Australia, and has always been private about his life and finding a partner. (Credit: Instagram)

What is Matt Agnew doing now?

Since his time on the show, Matt has written two books, spoken about toxic masculinity, taken part in the World’s Greatest Shave, and worked as a data and research scientist, a senior engineer, and a mathematics ambassador. On his Instagram account, he also shares interesting facts about space and science, and has been open about sobriety.

“I don’t think sobriety needs to be something binary, like complete sobriety or complete drinking,” he told our sister publication WHO in 2022.

He’s also the founder and CEO of Pash Beverages, which features a line of non-alcoholic beer. It was named the best pale ale beer in the low and no-alcohol category at the 2024 World Beer Awards.

