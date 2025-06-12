Amelia Brace has an extensive amount of journalism expertise under her belt, which she is set to bring to 10 NEWS+.

Advertisement

However, away from the news desk, the Australian television personality always makes sure to carve out time from her busy schedule with her family.

Read more about her loving husband and darling son below.

Amelia Brace and her husband, Adam Bovino, have been together for a long time. (Credit: Instagram)

Is Amelia Brace married?

Amelia has been with her partner Adam Bovino, who is a Walkley Award-winning videographer, since 2017.

Advertisement

Two years later, she announced her engagement by tagging him on Instagram and saying it was “breaking news”.

They then tied the knot at the stunning Kangaroo Valley Bush Retreat in March 2022.

“One year since the rain stopped. The skies will clear again for us, my love. For better or worse, forever,” she wrote on their first anniversary.

Advertisement

Amelia Brace and her husband, Adam, are parents to Leonardo. (Credit: Instagram)

Does Amelia Brace have children?

In June 2023, Amelia revealed on Instagram that she was pregnant with her first child.

“It’s always darkest before the dawn. A little ray of sunshine, and hope, coming in Spring ☀️❤️,” she wrote at the time, with a looped video of a sonogram.

That October, she announced the birth of her son.

Advertisement

“One week with Leonardo Andrea Bovino ❤️,” she announced on Instagram, with a carousel of photos.

“His name means ‘lionhearted’ in Italian, something our little Leo has certainly proven to be this year. He’s a brave boy, just like his Daddy. And looks like him too. Our beautiful reward.”

Before she moved to Channel 10, Amelia Brace worked at Channel Seven. (Credit: Instagram)

Where has Amelia Brace worked?

Amelia initially cut her teeth at Channel Seven, starting as a reporter in Queensland. From there, she became a Federal Political Correspondent for the network and then became a US Correspondent.

Advertisement

When she was covering the Black Lives Matter protest in 2020, she and her news crew were assaulted by police. This was picked up worldwide and garnered international attention, leading to her testimony before a US congressional hearing.

Her coverage also earned her a Walkley Award.

She then moved to Sydney as a State Political Editor and National Business Editor, before also doing work as a freelance presenter, moderator, MC, and host.

During her time at Channel Seven, she also covered the Golden Globes, where she had the chance to interview Nicole Kidman.

Advertisement

Amelia’s move to Channel 10 was announced just before the news about 10 NEWS+ broke.

Amelia Brace is joining Denham Hitchcock on 10 NEWS+. (Credit: Channel 10)

Where is Amelia Brace now?

Amelia is set to make her debut on Channel 10 on June 30, alongside Denham Hitchcock.

“After 17 years at Seven, it’s time for a new adventure, looking forward to delivering something different with the 10 NEWS+ team!” she said on Instagram on June 11.

Advertisement

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.