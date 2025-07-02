Whoever made the call to snuff Australian Survivor host Jonathan LaPaglia’s torch without going to Tribal Council first may have underestimated just how passionate fans of the franchise really are.

In fact, Survivor supporters have outwitted, outlasted and outplayed the show’s producers in what may just go down as the ultimate blindside.

And not even a Hidden Immunity Idol can save them from the chopping block.

Since news broke of his shock axing, more than 6000 fans have flocked to social media to slam the decision, with some going as far as to label it the “worst gameplay” in TV history.

Thousands have also signed a Change.org petition to have him return as a host.

Fans are not happy about Australian Survivor having a new host and the sudden axing of Jonathan LaPaglia. (Credit: Network Ten)

How are fans reacting to Jonathan LaPaglia being axed from Australian Survivor?

Now, in a move producers clearly didn’t see coming, loyal viewers have started the hashtag #boycottsurvivoraustralia and are threatening to switch off for good.

“Big mistake! JLP makes the show what it is and it will never be the same without him. You just snuffed my torch,” one avid fan commented.

“JLP as host or cancel it,” another wrote.

Jonathan, who has hosted the show since 2016, confirmed he was leaving on June 30 with a lengthy Instagram post.

In it he claimed he had received a phone call from Network 10 telling him that ratings had taken a hit in recent years and they would be going in a different direction in 2026.

“Whoever said a blindside is the most humane way to put someone down is an idiot. It hurts like a b–ch,” he signed off.

And that’s exactly what JLP supporters plan on doing – unless the network bring him back.

“Hey Channel 10 read the response and reconsider?” advised one loyal fan.

Former castaway David Genat is rumoured to be replacing Jonathan LaPaglia as a host on Australian Survivor after his axing. (Credit: Network Ten)

“I think the voters will be showing management that we too will be going in a different direction. Our household won’t be watching,” expressed a fellow angry follower.

“What is Channel 10 thinking?” added another.

“Do better Channel 10. You clearly have no idea about your audience if you think this is the answer.”

Meanwhile, Aussie stars including radio host Jackie O, actor Cameron Daddo, celebrity chef Colin Fassnidge and former NRL player Beau Ryan have also publicly jumped to JLP’s defence.

“I am shaking my head in bewilderment mate,” Cameron commented.

“You know how I feel about you brother, and it looks like Australia feels the same way.” Beau chimed in.

“It won’t be the same without you JLP,” Jackie shared.