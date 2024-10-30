In the world of Australian comedy, there is one friendship that stands out among the rest, Luke McGregor and Celia Pacquola.



Known for their humour, quick wit and storytelling, these two have captured the hearts of audiences across the country. Their friendship is a product of their shared career paths but has further developed into a genuine bond after years of collaboration.

Advertisement

Luke McGregor and Celia Pacquola are best known for their roles in the acclaimed ABC series Rosehaven, a series that has showcased their comedic chemistry and helped them gain the large following they have today.

These two are best friends! (Credit: Getty)

Luke and Celia first met when they were doing stand-up comedy and have remained the best of friends ever since.



Their connection grew even stronger when they became co-stars on Rosehaven. The two spent three years developing the show together before it first aired in 2016.



With the amount of time they both spent together during these years, it’s no surprise they know each other VERY well.



“Oh, I know more about him than anyone else in my life,” she told our sister publication WHO in 2016. “Fact! I’ve never spent this much time with anyone.”

Their shared journey is filled with laughter and challenges. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

Luke McGregor and Celia Pacquola have talked about their friendship various time over the years, even revealing that the charatcers they played are just heightened versions of themselves.



Luke’s character Daniel is said to be a more neurotic and less relaxed version of him while Celia’s character Emma is a more extroverted and hyped expression of her.



“As our friendship got stronger, so did Daniel’s and Emma’s,” Celia told ABC.

Luke and Celia spent alot of time together both on and off the show. (Credit: Instagram)

Despite spending so much time together at work, Celia and Luke found various ways to manage their friendship to ensure their relationship wouldn’t take a sour turn.

From giving eachother pep talks to letting one another know they were in a bad mood at the beginning of the day, Celia and Luke seemed to make the impossible, possible, and kept their friendship as strong as ever even after the show wrapped up.

Advertisement

“Just simple things, like sometimes Celia and I would wake up in the morning and say to each other on set: ‘I’m not in a good mood today,'” Luke told ABC.



“It was kind of like a marriage. Because it was like, well, we could get out of this, but it’ll be really annoying and difficult,” Celia said.

Luke and Celia presented an award together at the 2024 Logies. (Credit: Instagram)

Clearly, whatever they did to make sure they remained friends worked, as the two are still as close as ever!



In a more recent interview, Celia described Luke as her “best friend” and the two continue to share insights into their friendship on social media.



As Luke and Celia continue to create and perform both separately and together, audiences can look forward to more adventures from this dynamic duo, reminding us all of the power of friendship in the world of comedy.