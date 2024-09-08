Luke McGregor’s Amazing Race experience almost didn’t happen

Luke McGregor readily confesses to New Idea that he had to confront a long list of fears to take part in The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition. Luke 41, is competing with his mum, Julie, on the reality TV show – which meant sharing a hotel room together every night.

“That’s not something I’ve done since I was a very little kid,” he explains. “I’ve got sleep apnea and Mum snores, so I was really worried about that aspect.”

Being an introvert and having to ask strangers – who possibly don’t speak English – for help or directions also caused Luke to squirm.

“Mum was so good at that,” he says. “If we were lost, I’d rather pace around in a circle for ages rather than speak to a stranger to get help, but Mum would just get straight in there!”

Luke’s biggest fear however, was sunburn. “I was really anxious about that,” he shares. “I do not do well without many layers of sun protection.”

Luke and mum Julie are competing alongside 10 other teams. (Credit: Channel 10)

The comedian admits he’s generally happier indoors – especially at his desk, where he co-wrote five seasons of the Logie-award winning hit comedy Rosehaven with good friend Celia Pacquola.

“Doing The Amazing Race was well outside my comfort zone,” he says.

Thankfully, the competition, in which 11 teams of celebrity pairings complete challenges and race around the world in order to win $100,000 for their chosen charity, afforded Luke plenty of positive experiences as well.

“It’s absolutely brought me closer to Mum,” he explains. “When I moved out of home, I’ve found we’ve communicated less and that you tend to just get together on the days like birthdays and Christmas. Having this time together in crazy circumstances has definitely brought us closer.”

Julie’s mum agreed to compete with Luke on The Amazing Race at the last moment! (Credit: Channel 10)

That almost didn’t happen though. Former real estate agent Julie very much prefers the spotlight remains on her son rather than herself, and initially, Luke was going to compete with his wife, Amy Thunig.

“Mum was being lined up to help look after my two stepkids,” he says.

“But then Amy’s work schedule didn’t allow them to take the time off to do the show,” Luke explains. “So I looked at Mum and said, ‘how about we do it?!’”

He adds with a chuckle: “I don’t think she felt like she could say no to this opportunity. I didn’t pressure her, but she maybe felt a little bit put on the spot!”

When Luke’s wife Amy couldn’t take part in The Amazing Race, his mum stepped up instead. (Credit: Instagram)

Luke admits that neither he nor Julie are the show’s physically strongest competitors – and that he wouldn’t want to stand next to the show’s fit host, Beau Ryan, “in my undies anytime soon!”

However, he believes his puzzle-solving skills, honed by years playing video games, and Julie’s “calmness under pressure” will help them go far in the race.

“Look, we know we’re underdogs in this, especially when you’re competing against the likes of swim legend Ian Thorpe or Matildas Chloe Logarzo and Emily Gielnik, but Mum and I gave it our all,” Luke says.

“The backpacks were heavier than expected but we refused to give up. It’s been a great experience – and I hardly got sunburned at all!”