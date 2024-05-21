The Amazing Race Australia is set to return in the latter half of 2024 with an all-new cohort of celebrity contestants.

The adventure reality show follows teams of two as they race around the world and take part in various challenges on multiple ‘legs’ of the race.

Each week, the last team to reach the ‘pitstop’ is eliminated.

In 2023, it was Scottish-Australian television presenter Darren McMullen and his nephew Tristan Dougan who emerged victorious but it remains to be seen which team will finish first in 2024.

Meet your racers for this year. (Credit: Channel Ten)

What celebrities are competing on The Amazing Race in Australia in 2024?

Channel Ten has confirmed that 11 teams of two will compete on The Amazing Race Australia in 2024.

(Credit: Channel Ten) Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley Married country singers. (Credit: Channel Ten) Cyrell Paule and Eden Dally Boyfriend and girlfriend. (Credit: Channel Ten) Chloe Logarzo and Emily Gielnik Matildas teammates. (Credit: Channel Ten) Ian Thorpe and Christian Miranda Childhood mates. (Credit: Channel Ten) Havana Brown and Stephanie Wood Best friends. (Credit: Channel Ten) Luke McGregor and Julie McGregor Mother and son. (Credit: Channel Ten) Jett Kenny and Lily Brown Boyfriend and girlfriend. (Credit: Channel Ten) Peter Helliar and Bridget Helliar Husband and wife. (Credit: Channel Ten) Natalie Bassingwaighte and Melinda Sheldrick Sisters. (Credit: Channel Ten) Tai “Bam Bam” Tuivasa and Logan Tuivasa Brothers. (Credit: Channel Ten) Billy Brownless and Oscar Brownless Father and son.

Who is hosting The Amazing Race Australia in 2024?

Loveable larrikin Beau Ryan confirmed that he would be returning to host The Amazing Race Australia for his fifth season in October 2023.

He has hosted the action-packed reality show since it was rebooted by Channel Ten in 2019.

Prior to that, actor Grant Bowler hosted The Amazing Race Australia on Channel Seven for three seasons between 2010 and 2014.

Speaking with TV Tonight, host Beau Ryan said that he was “happy” to return to the celebrity version for the second year in a row.

“I mean, we had huge success last year off the back of the celebrity version, but I do like the fact that average Australians can compete as well.

“It’s only a matter of time before we probably go back to that format,” he added.

Beau Ryan will host The Amazing Race Australia in 2024. (Credit: Channel Ten)

What is the prize money for The Amazing Race Australia?

In seasons where ordinary Australians have competed, they are racing to win $250,000 in prize money.

However, on The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition the celebrity contestants race to win $250,000 to donate to their chosen charity.

In 2023, the $250,000 was divided equally by three and donated to the three finalists’ charities: Feel the Magic, Dementia Australia, and the Leonie Jackson Memorial Fund.

The prize money was split three ways by winners Darren and Tristan in 2023 – how generous! (Credit: Channel Ten)

When does The Amazing Race Australia premiere in 2024?

Filming commenced in early May for the upcoming season of The Amazing Race Australia.

It is currently unconfirmed where in the world contestants will be racing.

Based on previous premiere dates, we can expect the new season will premiere anytime between August and November 2024.