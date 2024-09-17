How Beau Ryan’s past scandal has strengthened his family unit

When Beau Ryan joins 11 celebrity teams of two as they race around the world on The Amazing Race Australia this year, there is no doubt that his wife Kara, and two kids, Remi, 11, and Jesse, seven will be proudly watching on as he hosts the popular reality series.

Beau and Kara have had their fair share of challenges throughout their marriage, but they have come out the other side stronger than ever.

After proposing on a dinner date, Beau, 39, married his childhood sweetheart Kara Ryan (nee Orrell) in 2012 while she was pregnant with their first-born, a daughter named Remi.

“It was the most nervous I’ve ever been in my life,” Beau has previously shared of his proposal.

Beau has hosted The Amazing Race Australia since 2019. (Credit: Channel Ten)

Three years later, the former West Tigers player was embroiled in cheating allegations with his Aladdin and His Wondrous Lamp co-star, Lauren Brant.

In an exclusive interview with our sister publication Woman’s Day, Lauren’s fiancé at the time, Warren Riley, claimed to have found out about an affair through text messages while he and the former Hi-5 member were holidaying in New Zealand.

“I didn’t believe what I was reading … I can’t actually describe the feeling,” he told the magazine.

“It’s kind of a punch in the stomach. I felt completely sick and didn’t know what to do. Everything you plan for in life … it’s just shattering. It’s so out of character for her.”

It was reported that Lauren and Beau had slept together on two occasions.

Beau and Kara wed in 2012. (Credit: Instagram)

Following the scandal, Beau announced a leave of absence from The Footy Show for a Vietnam holiday with Kara and Remi.

“Beau and his family are on holiday spending much-needed time together and we have no comment to make on their personal life,” a Channel Nine spokesperson confirmed at the time.

Upon his return to the show, the former Sharks player delivered an emotional apology, without mentioning any explicit details.

“I want to thank everyone for their support … thank you to everyone who has been respectful of my privacy, I would love for people to continue to do that.”

After rebuilding their marriage, Beau and Kara sat down with Woman’s Day to speak about the ordeal.

Kara and Beau share two children, Remi and Jesse. (Credit: Instagram)

“It was like my whole world just fell apart. I was just really upset and embarrassed and all I could think about was my family,” Beau said.

Kara, meanwhile, found being under a microscope to be particularly challenging, calling the attention “overwhelming”.

Despite the very public scandal, Kara stood by Beau’s side as she vouched for her husband’s character.

“He was still a very beautiful person and a loving father. The grass isn’t always greener, and while it was a difficult situation, running from anything in life is never the answer.”

And amidst her own anguish, Kara said she even felt for her husband, saying: “I was actually more worried for Beau if I’m honest.”

A year after the dust had settled, the couple announced they were having a second child, a boy named Jesse, whom they welcomed in 2017 and helped “make their relationship stronger,” according to an interview with TV Week.

“He was still a very beautiful person and a loving father. The grass isn’t always greener, and while it was a difficult situation, running from anything in life is never the answer,” Kara said of her husband’s extra-marital affair. (Credit: Instagram)

It’s clear that these days the family of four is stronger than ever, with their past only serving to strengthen their bond.

Speaking on the Balls Deep podcast, Beau admitted to being “self-absorbed” during that period of his life and touched on how his relationship was almost left in tatters.

“In 2015, we had some stuff happen between us that I was super upset about and super ashamed about. I can’t hide that,” he said.

“It’s always going to be there, but it can shape me to who I am now and learn from my mistakes.”

Beau has also previously told The Daily Telegraph that “having kids changes everything” when it comes to personal growth.

“You learn to put other people before yourself, which I never used to do when I was younger. Now, knowing there are three people I have to provide for and protect is how I look at it. I’m sort of used to coming last now. Whether it’s food that’s left over or a chair to sit on, you’re the one who misses out. It’s just what you do.”

The NRL alum has also stressed that when it comes to his kids, he wants to be “approachable at all times”.

“We talk about how we feel a lot… I don’t want my kids to keep anything from me,” the I’m A Celeb contestant told The Father Hood.

“I don’t want my kids to keep anything from me,” Beau said. (Credit: Instagram)

“Most nights I lie down with my daughter to put her to bed – I don’t know how we got into that routine – but I like it. We lie there and chat.”

With a career that has housed the bittersweet companion of travel, The Amazing Race host has spent many hours away from his family – an aspect that has proven difficult for all involved.

As work opportunities continue to arise for the celebrity, Beau says that he and Kara will jointly figure out the best course of action for their family.

“It’s not about travel or money or exposure – it’s about what’s best for us. We’re in a good place at the moment now. I do regret things that have happened in the past, but I can’t change anything,” he also told The Father Hood.

“The other thing I do know is that I can’t be away from my family for too long. Otherwise, my head falls off,” he joked.

The couple are stronger than ever. (Credit: Getty)

In a January 2024 interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, the television host gushed about his wife of more than a decade, revealing that he “couldn’t imagine life” without her.

“Kara knows me better than anyone else and we’ve shared good and bad times. I’m a needy person and quite emotional. My wife is very balanced, like my mum. She takes life in her stride.”

