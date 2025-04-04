In news that is sure to bring a smile to the faces of fans of the iconic early noughties sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, a reboot is officially on the way.

Advertisement

From January 9, 2000, until May 14, 2006, 151 episodes across seven seasons of the single-camera series aired, and now another four will be released in the not-so-distant future!

Despite more than 25 years passing since the first episode premiered, the award-winning series and the dysfunctional family it features are still on repeat in millions of households across the world.

And now these beloved characters are getting a new lease on life!

Scroll on for everything you need to about the Malcolm in the Middle reboot.

Advertisement

It’s been 18 years since the last episode of Malcolm in the Middle aired. (Credit: Disney)

Is Malcolm in the Middle being rebooted?

Yes, Malcolm in the Middle is being rebooted!

In December 2024, Variety confirmed that Disney Branded Television had ordered four new episodes of the sitcom to be produced by creator Linwood Boomer.

At the same time, it was also confirmed that original stars Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek would be reprising their roles as Malcolm, Hal, and Lois.

Advertisement

“Malcolm and his daughter are drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal and Lois demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party,” the official synopsis for the reboot reads.

Frankie, Bryan and Jane then shared an announcement of their own via social media which you can view below.

In an official statement also released at the time, the President of Disney Branded Television Ayo Davis described the series as a “landmark sitcom” that captured the very “essence of family life with humour, heart, and relatability.”

Advertisement

“Its hilarious and heartfelt portrayal of a loveable chaotic family resonated with audiences of all ages, and we’re so excited to welcome the original cast back to bring that magic to life again.”

“With Linwood Boomer and the creative team at the helm, these new episodes will have all the laughs, pranks, and mayhem fans loved – along with a few surprises that remind us why this show is so timeless.”

President of 20th Television Karey Burke shared these sentiments: “Malcolm in the Middle literally changed the face of the television comedy landscape when it premiered two decades ago, redefining what the genre could be.”

“When Linwood Boomer suggested it might be time to bring everyone’s favorite dysfunctional family back for a bit of a reunion, we couldn’t think of a more iconic and influential series to revisit, along with a truly brilliant cast to reunite.”

Advertisement

You’d be hard pressed to find a more dysfunctional family in television history! (Credit: Getty)

Who is in the cast of the Malcolm in the Middle reboot?

As well as Bryan Cranston, Frankie Muniz, and Jane Kaczmarek, Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield have also confirmed they will be returning to their characters of Francis and Reese.

Anthony Timpano, Vaughan Murrae, and Keeley Karsten have also been cast in the roles of Malcolm’s two youngest siblings Jamie and Kelly, while Keeley will portray Malcolm’s daughter Leah.

Sadly, Erik Per Sullivan will not return to his role as Dewey after retiring from acting 15 years ago. According to Variety, Caleb Ellsworth-Clark has been cast in the role for the reboot.

Advertisement

In a rare 2024 interview, Jane revealed that Erik just “wasn’t interested” in the industry anymore and was instead focusing on his graduate work in Victorian literature.

“He goes to school at a very, very, very prestigious American university that he’s asked us all the be quiet about,” she shared.

“I think so many people think being in show business is just the greatest thing in the world, and it’s not for everybody….he’s a very grateful kid, for Dewey.”

Frankie, Bryan, and Jane were the first cast members to be confirmed to be returning. (Credit: Disney)

Advertisement

When will the Malcolm in the Middle reboot premiere?

While a premiere date for the Malcolm in the Middle reboot hasn’t been confirmed, production on the four episodes reportedly began in April 2025 in Vancouver, Canada.

In the meantime, you can stream every episode of Malcolm in the Middle in Australia now through Disney+.

Stream Malcolm in the Middle now on Disney+ from $13.99/mth. Subscribe here.

Advertisement