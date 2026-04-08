Twenty years after its final episode aired, Malcolm in the Middle is back — and so is Frankie Muniz.

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The beloved early noughties sitcom is returning for a long-awaited sequel miniseries, Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, with Frankie reprising the role that made him a household name.

Frankie walked away from acting entirely at just 23 years old, leaving Malcolm behind him for a career in race car driving.

However, stepping back into Malcolm’s shoes wasn’t difficult, with his wife, Paige Price, commenting that they are basically the same person.

“Playing Malcolm again was kind of easy, to be honest. He is so much a part of me,” he tells New Idea.

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“My wife has seen the show, and she says I am so like Malcolm, it’s like I am not acting at all — so yeah, it felt good to be back.”

And the joy for him? This time Frankie can share the journey with his wife, Paige, and their son, Mauz, four.

Scroll on for everything you need to know about his family.

Frankie retired from the acting industry at the age of 23 to pursue a career in race car driving. He is pictured with his wife, Paige, and son, Mauz. (Credit: Instagram)

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Who is Frankie Muniz’s wife?

Over the years, Frankie has been romantically linked to many celebrities, but when he crossed paths with golf presenter Paige Price at a 2016 celebrity golf tournament, it was love at first sight!

While it’s not exactly clear when they first started dating, they went Instagram official in August that same year when Paige shared a sweet snap of her beau to Instagram.

Fast forward to November 19, 2018, and Frankie popped the question at a lantern festival in Arizona.

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The lovebirds then spontaneously eloped and married at the top of Camelback Mountain in Arizona at sunrise on October 3, 2019.

They then celebrated with all their loved ones at a larger-scale wedding on February 21, 2020 – four years to the day that they first met!

Frankie and Paige got married in 2019. (Credit: Instagram)

Does Frankie Muniz have kids?

Away from the cameras, Frankie has built a quiet life in Phoenix, Arizona, with Paige and their son Mauz Mosley Muniz, who was born on March 22, 2021.

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Paige described her son as a “dreamboat” when she announced his arrival on Instagram at the time, while Frankie was equally smitten.

“That was the moment that my life changed forever,” he wrote at the time.

“I never would have expected the impact seeing my son would have on me. I didn’t know it was possible to love anything as much as I love him.”

Now four years old, Mauz is clearly the centre of his dad’s world — though don’t expect to see him following in Frankie’s footsteps anytime soon.

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“I’m not sure I would want him to,” Frankie tells New Idea.

His family are the centre of his world. (Credit: Instagram)

“Acting is hard. It’s a tough business with so much rejection. To get any amount of success is like winning the lottery. I just got very, very lucky.”

However, after returning to the spotlight for the Malcolm in the Middle reboot himself, he’s happy to share this part of his life with Mauz, and even took him to the premiere.

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“I don’t know if it’s weird to show your kid stuff that you did, but obviously I’m proud of it,” Frankie recently told People.

“I’ll always have the photos of my family in front of some Malcolm in the Middle stuff because they weren’t obviously around when the show was on 20 years ago. So, [it’s a] really, really cool moment.”

Frankie sweetly said he wants to make Mauz “proud” with his latest TV project as he gushed over how being a father has given him “perspective” in life.

For more, read our exclusive interview with Frankie here.

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