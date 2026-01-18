EXCLUSIVE: Get Robert out of here! Irwin set to quit I’m A Celebrity for Hollywood

He’s an in-demand A-lister… so get him out of here!

A new season of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! has started, and wild rumours are circulating that it will be the last one which features the dynamic hosting duo that is Robert Irwin and Julia Morris.

According to several TV insiders, Robert, 22, is allegedly gearing up to leave the show after just three seasons, to take up the many offers that Hollywood has been throwing at him since he won the US version of Dancing with the Stars in November.

“Robert would never walk out on a job, but it might have been a mistake to leave the US so quickly after winning DWTS,” dishes our exclusive insider.

Robert Irwin and Julia Morris have proven to be a formidable duo since he replaced Dr Chris Brown on I’m A Celebrity in 2024. (Credit: Instagram)

“This isn’t just glamour and sequin withdrawals either. Hosting is nowhere near as fun as taking part, so there’s a lot of downtime. He wants to do something about the plateful of opportunities waiting for him back in LA.”

A second insider confirms to New Idea that “a lot of American shows are approaching Robert”.

On top of this, Robert is also keen to get back into his first love – helping run the family’s Australia Zoo.

Filming of this year’s I’m A Celebrity was pre-recorded in South Africa and reportedly wrapped on December 23. Robert wasted no time jetting back to Australia Zoo, where he made his long-awaited return to the Crocoseum in early January.

He’s more than happy to mingle with the crocs between showbiz gigs. (Credit: Instagram)

If all goes to plan, our sources say Robert will likely spend 2026 dividing his time equally between Australia and America.

It’s a move supported wholeheartedly by his mother, Terri. In a recent interview, Terri, 61, said she would be happy if Robert or his sister Bindi decided to move abroad and leave Australia Zoo.

“I would have been fine if, you know, they had ended up in Europe or LA, or wherever they wanted to be to seek their dreams,” she told The Apple & The Tree podcast. “But they love working at Australia Zoo.”

Our source adds that Terri is eager for Robert to strike while the iron is hot in America. The insider also suggests that Terri would be OK with Robert leaving I’m A Celebrity, given he continues to get slammed by PETA for his involvement in the show.

Robert is hot property in the US after his Dancing with the Stars win in November. (Credit: Getty)

Ahead of I’m A Celebrity’s premiere, PETA made a public plea to Robert, saying he needed to step up and stop producers exploiting animals on the show.

“Terri’s furious that Robert keeps getting flak from PETA,” our source says. “He’s done so much already to change how the show uses animals, but that just gets forgotten about.”

Last week, Terri and Bindi, 27, were seen making a discreet arrival into LAX, prompting whispers they might be taking meetings on Robert’s behalf.

“There are some major deals on the table and they can’t afford to miss out,” our source adds.