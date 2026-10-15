Andy Lee’s six-word response to seeing new wife Bec Harding walk down the aisle

Andy Lee and Bec Harding’s New York wedding was the event of the year, and now the newlyweds have spilled some details from their big day.

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Admitting it was “13 years in the making”, groom Andy gave a cheeky response to reporters outside his and Hamish Blake’s pub Old Mates on the day after the glitzy celebrations.

According to Andy, bride Bec was late to walk down the aisle. (Credit: Instagram)

“It was amazing,” the radio and TV personality admitted when asked how his bride looked walking down the aisle, before adding “She was perfectly Bec, she was late!”

Meanwhile Bec, who wore a mini dress and red ballet flats, told the press she was feeling “great” and “very happy” to be a newlywed.

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The new Mrs Lee also posed for the cameras at the pub’s entrance, where a sign read “Just Married”.

Guests including Hugh Jackman, who wasn’t joined by partner Sutton Foster, and Andy’s radio partner-in-crime Hamish Blake were also snapped entering the pub with the Wolverine actor exclaiming that the wedding was “awesome”.

Hugh Jackman was one of the celeb guests at Andy and Bec’s big day. (Credit: Getty)

The wedding celebrations started at the beginning of the week when Andy and Bec were photographed walking the streets of the Big Apple, with bride-to-be Bec dressed in a white coat dress and Andy in a suit.

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The model was then photographed in her wedding dress shielded by umbrellas and accompanied by celebrity stylist Elliott Garnaut.

With her hair loose and dressed in a strapless white gown with a sweeping train, she was the epitome of classic elegance.

Andy and Bec’s romance began back in 2014 when Andy was in the cafe that Bec worked in.

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In an interview with Fox’s Fifi, Fev & Nick, the comedian and radio personality revealed the full circle way he popped the question.

“I proposed with a napkin. So, when I first met Bec, in a café, she was a waitress, and she was busy… I left my email address [on the napkin], which she didn’t like, but I just said, ‘If you have a boyfriend, just tell him that I’m using you to get to him. I bet he’s handsome’,” Andy recalled.

“So, in the morning, I’d actually gone back to the same café, gotten a napkin again, and I had written, ‘If you’ve got a husband, just tell him that I’m using you to get to him. I bet he’s handsome.’ And, I proposed with the napkin, which she loved.

“The hard thing is most people went, ‘About bloody time.’ There was no congratulations, just yelling and [asking] ‘Why didn’t you do it earlier?’”

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