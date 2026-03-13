Andy Lee breaks silence on secret wedding – and the details are STUNNING

Andy Lee has confirmed he’s finally tying the knot this year.

The comedian, who has been engaged to his long-term partner Bec Harding since 2024, revealed on LiSTNR’s Hamish and Andy this week that the invitations have already been sent out.

“Yes, Bec and I have got our act together and mark my words we will be married by the end of the year!” he said on-air.

“By the time the Government mandated break rolls around again, there will be three married men in here… all things going well,” added his long-time co-host, Hamish Blake. “That had an ominous jinxing to it . It’s big news because over the break, invitations came out. Jack, did you receive one?”

The couple has been together for over 10 years. (Credit: Instagram).

The bestselling children’s book author said it would be a low-key wedding with 80 guests and that Hamish, his brother, and long-time contributor to the show, Michael Horgan, would be his groomsmen.

“I can say that Ham was very locked in. My brother [Cam] is also in there. Three groomsmen — Horgs, Ham, and Cam [are groomsmen]. All very tall… I’m going to have to wear a platform shoe,” he joked.

The couple became engaged in May 2024 after dating for more than 10 years, with Andy announcing the news on Hamish and Andy the following week.

“I asked Bec to marry me on Sunday,” he announced during the episode.

The comedian explained that he got down on one knee and asked Bec to marry him, and handed her a napkin with the question “Will you marry me?” written on it.

The napkin was a sweet nod to when they first met in 2014, when Bec was working at a cafe, and Andy slipped his number to her on a napkin.

In an interview with Stellar after the proposal, Andy revealed that he’d known that he wanted to marry Bec for “a long time”.

Andy and Bec will finally tie the knot this year. (Credit: Instagram).

“I think six, maybe to eight months [beforehand] was when I really started thinking about it. I think I knew for years. Then getting the ring, and hoping Bec liked it – that would have been the most nerve-racking part. And getting her there on time to the actual proposal,” he said.

In the interview, Bec also confessed that she didn’t know whether the proposal would ever actually happen.

“I mean, we’d been dating for 10 years, so I kind of was like, maybe getting married is not for us. There was enough in our life that I knew he was serious about me,” she said.

“It’s such a nice feeling to know someone has gone and put all of this effort into something, to ask you to spend the rest of your life with them.”

However, the model said the external pressure from family, friends, and the public was starting to get to her in the end.

“Andy doesn’t like being told what to do. So in my mind, I was like, can everyone please stop pressuring him to propose? Because he’s not going to do it,” she said.