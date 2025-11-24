EXCLUSIVE: How Hamish Blake saved his family’s Christmas after major mishap

NEED TO KNOW Hamish Blake and Zoe Foster Blake met in 2010 and got married in 2012.

They welcomed their son, Sonny, in May 2014, and their daughter, Rudy, in July 2017.

Hamish is bringing some extra magic this year as the voice of Myer Christmas Windows’ LEGO display.

Hamish Blake has admitted how a major Christmas mishap nearly ruined his family’s festive plans.

The comedian, 43, is excitedly looking ahead to spending the festive season with his wife, Zoë Foster Blake, and their kids, Sonny, 11, and Rudy, seven.

And he has given a rare insight into how his family celebrate Christmas, revealing they enjoy one tradition in particular – The Elf on the Shelf.

However, he revealed the extreme lengths he and Zoe, 45, went to in a bid to keep the tradition alive for their kids after an awkward mishap.

Hamish Blake has given an insight into his Christmas plans with his wife, Zoe Foster Blake, and their kids, Sonny and Rudy. (Credit: Instagram)

“Christmas is always family time for us but I’m also a sucker for a tradition,” Hamish said in an interview obtained by New Idea.

“Elf on the shelf is huge in our house, to the point where it’s basically a part-time job for my wife and I in December.

“Once I forgot to move the elf then had to go on Cameo and pay a Santa impersonator $40 USD ($60 AUD) to make a video explaining why the elf hadn’t lost its magic!”

The LEGO Masters host also revealed he and Zoe have a sweet rule when it comes to Christmas gifts which they keep to every year.

“Zo and I have a rule for each other, which is just four small things,” he explained.

“Something you want, something you need, something you wear and something you read. I don’t know when this started, but it rhymes, so it’s stuck…and it’s worked well!”

In another heartwarming tradition, their children, Sonny and Rudy, also donate some of their pocket money at the end of the year to a charity of their choosing.

“We make the kids put some of their pocket money each week into a jar to donate at the end of the year (I stole this from Scott Pape, thanks Scott),” he said.

Hamish has detailed how the Myer Christmas Window has always been a major part of his celebrations. (Credit: Cameron D’Arcy from Brightworks)

“So at the end of the year, I like that we at least have a moment to decide as a family where that money should go, and what other charities we think are a good place to donate money to.

“I like having the kids involved in those conversations, I think (hope) it helps bring a sense of gratitude into the festivities.”

Christmas is a magical time for all the family, particularly children, and Hamish revealed how he used to spend the holidays with his own parents in Melbourne.

“Most years, either my brother or I would get something related to cricket, so family cricket matches in the garden were a fond memory, for sure,” he shared.

“I now realise what an act of love it is for adults full of food and drink to go and bowl endless balls at an eight-year-old who can only hit every twelfth delivery.”

Hamish and Zoe have some sweet Christmas traditions, including some rules around gifting. (Credit: Instagram)

Hamish is bringing some extra magic to his Christmas traditions this year by becoming LEGO Australia’s official LEGO Play Ambassador, and he is also the voice of Myer’s iconic Christmas Windows.

And it’s something very close to his heart because his grandmother would always take them to view the festive window displays every single year.

“It’s actually super special as the Myer Christmas Windows had a huge meaning to me growing up,” he said.

“My grandma Moosie (listeners of our radio show back in the day would remember her fondly) would always take us to the city to buy Mum and Dad a Christmas gift, and we’d head straight for the windows.

“Pretty sure I got my mum perfume six years in a row as the perfume counter was closest to the windows!”

For Hamish, Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year, particularly because he gets time off from his busy work schedule to be with his family.

Hamish is the voice of Melbourne’s Myer Christmas Window displays this year. (Credit: Cameron D’Arcy from Brightworks)

“The period between Boxing Day and New Year to me is the greatest time ever,” he gushed.

“Not only are you switched off, but EVERYONE is, and I love how time seems to stop in there.

“Not just saying this to talk up LEGO, but last year in that gap, my son and I built the Razor Crest ship from The Mandalorian out of LEGO and watched almost every ball of the Boxing Day test, and it was heaven.

“The perfect fusion of nerds and jocks is an ideal day!”

Giving his top tips for a stress-free family Christmas, Hamish urged others to “outsource” the cooking and get every family member to bring one dish, while he also swears by “wild festive outfits” to add to the fun of the day.