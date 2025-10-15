Lego Masters is making an epic return in 2026 with MAJOR new twist!

Attention LEGO Masters Australia fans – the show is returning to our screens in 2026!

This time around, we will have LEGO Masters Australia – Bricktacular to look forward to.

Find out about it below.

LEGO Masters will be back in 2026 with Hamish Blake hosting once again. (Credit: Channel Nine )

What can we expect from LEGO Masters Australia 2026?

For the first time ever, the competition will feature four powerhouse trios of the most popular fan-favourite champions from Australia and around the world.

These skilled builders will face epic themed challenges inspired by the fantastical world of The Lord of the Rings, the DC universe, the adventures of Bluey, and the prehistoric thrills of Jurassic World.

In four episodes, we will see all of the teams pushed to their limits.

Logie winner Hamish Blake is returning as the host, and will be joined once again by Ryan “Brickman” McNaught and fan favourite Sophie Monk.

“In today’s hectic world, who’s got time for a regular old long series, we thought a short, sharp event season where its finals from episode one was the way to go!” Hamish said about the incoming season.

Once again, all of the teams will be competing for the LEGO Masters grand title, and the $100,000 grand prize.

When is LEGO Masters Australia 2026 airing?

We don’t have a release date as of yet, but fingers crossed it isn’t too far away!

Previously, this year’s season of LEGO Masters Australia: Grand Masters of the Galaxy aired in June. Last year, the show aired in April.

At the moment, we can expect it to be released in the middle of the year.

It’s likely that it will air after Married at First Sight Australia, which usually airs in January and finishes at the end of March or early April.