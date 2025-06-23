After meeting on season one of LEGO Masters back in 2019, Miller Keys and Kaitlyn Lee have taken the next step in building their lives together – tying the knot in a block-tastic wedding that combined their love of Lego and each other.

The couple, both 26, got hitched on October 18 last year in a beautiful vintage and classical style wedding in front of 70 of their family and friends at the Japanese Garden at Melbourne Zoo.

“It was a fairytale,” Kaitlyn, an industrial designer, told New Idea of their special day.

“It was surreal,” Miller added. “I was so incredibly nervous, but as soon as I saw Kaitlyn, the nerves disappeared. It was like the world came back to me.”

When it came to designing her dream wedding dress, Kaitlyn turned to Carven Ong, a Malaysian designer.

After meeting on the show, Kaitlyn and Miller tied the knot in 2024. (Credit: Dawei /Bright Light Weddings)

“It was completely custom-designed based on some inspiration photos that I showed him,” the blushing bride said. “I simply loved every single detail about it.”

Making her way down the aisle to Merry-Go-Round of Life from Howl’s Moving Castle, Kaitlyn says it was the perfect tune “because we’re both big Studio Ghibli fans”.

The newlyweds agreed this was the most emotional moment of the entire celebration.

“It was the moment we realised this is finally it,” Kaitlyn explained, adding they also wrote their wedding vows.

After the official ceremony, guests enjoyed plenty of dancing, speeches and photos at the reception held at Cowen Gallery at the State Library.

Coincidentally, the newlyweds shared their first dance to Rain by Tony Ann.

“We definitely didn’t plan for rain, and it really poured on the day,” Kaitlyn revealed.

“We’re so happy we stuck with it, though, because the photos are so beautiful and it made the day extra special.”

Kaitlyn and Miller had LEGO Masters judge Ryan McNaught make their wedding cake topper. (Credit: Dawei /Bright Light Weddings)

A wedding in true LEGO style

Both avid Lego lovers, it’s no surprise they found a way to incorporate the colourful blocks into their big day.

“Our wedding favours for our guests were mini Lego figurines that we custom-built to reflect the individual,” Miller said.

But the icing on the cake was the wedding cake topper, which was made by the Brickman himself.

“The Brickman came through, and they looked beautiful. They are currently on display front and centre in our living room,” they said.

While he was unable to attend Miller and Kaitlyn’s nuptials, “a few other Lego Masters friends were there.”

“We also tried to invite Hamish but couldn’t get in contact.”

Guests got LEGO figurines. (Credit: Dawei /Bright Light Weddings)

Meant to be

Miller and Kaitlyn first met while competing on season one of the show six years ago. At the time, the pair were on different teams with their respective partners.

“It was in a room full of nervous contestants in our briefing the day before filming began,” Miller remembered of the beginning of their unexpected romance. “As cliché as it is – when you know you know and we both just knew.”

In 2024, Miller proposed in Japan on New Year’s Day.

Now, the Lego lovebirds are preparing to relocate to Denmark after Miller landed his dream job as a model designer at LEGO.

When they first met, Kaitlyn and Miller were on different teams. (Credit: Dawei /Bright Light Weddings)

“We will be moving next month,” Kaitlyn said, adding that building a little family is on the cards too.

“One day,” she said with a smile.”

