We are officially in the swing of things on LEGO Masters Australia.

The show started with 10 teams competing to be the best in the galaxy, but only one will win $100,000 and the title of LEGO Masters Grand Master.

Even though the show hasn’t finished airing yet, we might already have an idea of who is taking home the grand prize.

Has the winner of LEGO Masters Australia been leaked for 2025? (Credit: Channel Nine )

Who will win LEGO Masters Australia 2025?

Every year, fans speculate about who will win LEGO Masters Australia, and this year, the competition has been fierce.

From the beginning, fans have been sharing their thoughts on who they want to win.

“Gabby and Owen are definitely going well so far, hopefully, they go all the way,” one wrote on Facebook about the Aussie team.

“I’m so glad Owen is back! He’s such great television, he has this manic mad-scientist vibe (but he’s also wonderfully funny and snarky when things aren’t going to plan), and he’s such a vibe. I love him,” another added.

Henry and Cade are being tipped as the winners of LEGO Masters Australia. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Unfortunately, they were eliminated in the third challenge.

But if these odds from Sportsbet are anything to go by, another Australian team could be named the best in the galaxy.

Fan favourites Henry and Cade are tipped to take out the competition, with odds of $1.91.

They are followed by Dai and Jiayuan from China ($3.75) and Australia’s David and G ($4.33), rounding out the top three.

Oskari and Aura from Finland have odds of $5.00 in fourth place, with Vidar and Albin behind them at $6.00.

Team Canada’s Nick and Stacey have odds of $11.00, and Trent and Alex from Australia have odds of $13.00.

We will have to wait and see if the winner has actually been leaked for LEGO Masters Australia. (Credit: Channel Nine)

When is the LEGO Masters Australia finale?

According to Sportsbet, the finale is set to air on July 6.