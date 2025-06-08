LEGO Masters Australia is full of genius builds, heartfelt moments and talented contestants.

Advertisement

Every year, avid builders construct astounding creations that are beyond our wildest dreams. This year, the possibilities are endless, with the battle to be the best in the galaxy.

Four Aussie teams are going head to head against LEGO Masters competitors from China, Sweden, Finland, New Zealand, the USA and Canada.

Fans can expect intergalactic builds, creations inspired by Harry Potter, and attempts to make LEGO bricks fly.

They are being judged once again by ‘The Brickman’ Ryan McNaught, with Hamish Blake entertaining us along the way.

Advertisement

Not only that, all of the teams are hoping to nab the $100,000 prize.

Unfortunately, not everyone has the chance to make it all the way.

Find out who has left LEGO Masters Australia: Grandmasters of the Galaxy.

Hamish Blake and Ryan McNaught are leading LEGO Masters Australia once again. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Advertisement

Who has left LEGO Masters Australia 2025?

(Credit: Channel Nine ) Paul and Nealita Team USA Determined to bring a win home for America, Paul and Nealita were ready to give it their all and showcase their LEGO skills. During their time on the show, they created impressive builds but came last in the first three challenges. Unfortunately, during the regional Chinese-themed restaurant replication challenge, their Chinese cabinet fell short. “It hurts a little bit, but it’s our best build of the season so far,” Paul said when they were eliminated. Despite being the first team to go, the sibling duo were proud of their efforts. “It was so fun,” Nealita said. “We challenged ourselves, we really pushed ourselves this time. “I have connections now – I can say I know somebody in China, I know people in Australia, this is so cool. Honestly, I wouldn’t have traded this for the world.”