For the past six years, LEGO Masters has taken the country by storm, with millions of eyeballs tuning in from across Australia to see creative, crazy, and jaw-dropping LEGO designs come to life before their eyes.

Advertisement

The LEGO building contest – which sees eight teams of two battle it out for LEGO glory – is hosted by lovable larrikin Hamish Blake, one of the country’s most popular on-screen entertainers for more than 20 years.

Born December 11, 1981, the Melbourne-born actor, comedian and author cut his performance teeth on the radio with close friend and collaborator Andy Lee in the early 2000s.

Hamish Blake has had an extensive career. (Credit: Getty)

Are Hamish and Andy still friends?

Their national Drive show was listened to by 2.5 million Australians every week for four years before they both decided to take a break to pursue other avenues.

Advertisement

In March 2005, The Hamish and Andy Show premiered on the Seven Network but failed to achieve the same success and was cancelled after just two weeks. Hamish later said he had little creative control of the program which led to its failure.

But everything happens for a reason, and alongside best buddy Andy, the comedy duo went on to star on the likes of Rove, Thank God You’re Here, and even starred in several comedy specials and series of their own, most notably their ‘Gap Year‘ series on Channel Nine.

The show followed the duos’ escapades across the US, UK, Asia, South America, India, Europe, and New Zealand for which Hamish won the first of his two Gold Logies.

Hamish and Andy also broke into the world of podcasting, topping the Australian charts with the number-one radio podcast.

Advertisement

Their 2008 compilation album Unessential Listening featured the best bits from their radio show from the past two years and also went platinum selling over 100,000 copies.

Sadly the duo closed the door on their radio careers with a farewell tour at the end of 2017 to focus entirely on podcasting.

What is Hamish Blake doing now?

Presently, the pair release the Hamish and Andy podcast weekly on Thursdays and Hamish and Andy’s Remembering podcast where they revisit old segments from their radio show weekly on Wednesdays.

Advertisement

They returned to Channel 9 with the debut of True Story with Hamish and Andy (2017 – 2018) which was nominated for an AACTA Award and Logie.

Their last joint television appearance together was Hamish and Andy’s “Perfect” Holiday which consisted of three episodes that aired in the latter half of 2019.

At the 2022 AACTA Awards with his LEGO Master co-star Ryan McNaught. (Credit: Getty)

As for Hamish’s solo career, in 2019, Nine reported that the father of two would “get to live out eight-year-old Hamish’s dreams” by going to work with LEGO every day as the host of LEGO Masters Australia!

Advertisement

As host Hamish is not only in charge of the contest, he also has to sneakily pocket as many LEGO bricks as possible throughout the series without being caught.

Hamish teams up with judge Ryan McNaught – aka The Brickman, the only LEGO-certified professional in the Southern Hemisphere!

LEGO Masters Australia is produced by Endemol Shine for Nine, the same company who created the smash hit reality television series Married At First Sight.

A match made in heaven. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

How many children does Hamish Blake have?

As for his personal life, Hamish has been happily married to his wife Zoe Foster since December 2012, the lovebirds marrying on his 31st birthday.

The couple, who wrote the book Textbook Romance together, share two children, Sonny Donald – born May 10, 2014 – and Rudy Hazel, born July 19, 2017.