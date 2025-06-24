LEGO Masters Australia started back in 2019 and has continued to grow in popularity since it first went to air.
This year, an all-star cast fought to win the title of Grand Masters of the Galaxy, which included teams from Australia, New Zealand, Finland, Sweden, China, and the USA.
Now that the season has wrapped, let’s have a look back to see what the winning teams from previous years (and this year) have been up to since they won the title, and a life-changing $100,000.
What are the LEGO Masters winners up to now?
Henry and Cade
2019 and 2025
Henry and Cade were the first-ever winners of LEGO Masters Australia and were actually strangers before the show, not meeting until they were partnered up!
Since their appearance on the reality TV series, the pair has continued to be involved in the LEGO community and has become quite well-known in LEGO circles.
As for their personal lives, Cade and his wife share three children, and Henry is also a dad.
Henry also returned to LEGO Masters in 2021 for the Bricksmas special, where he paired up with Sophie Monk.
The duo then came back and won LEGO Masters Australia: Grandmasters of the Galaxy in 2025.
With that, they made history as the first Aussie team to win twice.
The two even co-authored their book, Brick Dad, which is filled with brick-built dad jokes.
Krystle and Michelle
2024
Krystle and Michelle made history as the first all-female team to win a LEGO Masters title.
The American team competed against the world’s best builders and won $100,000.
Michelle, who is a mother of four, spent it on some LEGO and home renovations.
Krystle planned to use her share to build a Brick Pit at home.
Scott and Owen
2023
These two have been busy since they took out the competition in 2023.
Scott used his prize money to purchase a 2006 Toyota Land Cruiser Sahara, which he had his heart set on even before winning, and Owen put the money towards a house extension and a new car for his wife.
Just days before the pair won the series, Owen and his wife Arianah welcomed their first child, Olive Grace, so it’s fair to say they have been very busy ever since.
As for Scott, he and his girlfriend, Elle, took a big trip to Thailand; he shared many photos of their adventures on Instagram.
Joss and Henry
2022
Joss and Henry, the brothers from Newcastle, New South Wales, took home the trophy in 2022. Along with winning $100,000, they also took home $50, which Hamish Blake added.
The pair loved the series so much that they returned in 2023 for LEGO Masters Grandmasters.
Joss works at his local LEGO store and continues to spend A LOT of time building. Henry works as a work safety officer but still finds a way to spend just as much time with LEGO.
As for their personal lives, Joss married his girlfriend Maria on September 16, 2023: “It really was the most incredible day and we’re both so thankful to all the people who helped make it happen,” he wrote at the time.
Henry also dyed his hair blonde temporarily and continued playing in his band. He and his girlfriend, Mel, also appear to be going strong and appear on each other’s Instagram pages regularly.
David and Gus
2021
Since their win, David and Gus have both continued building their creations with the hopes of making LEGO a full-time job.
As for the $100,000, they went home with? Gus spent some of his money on new furniture for his home, and David put his share towards paying off his house.
A couple of years later, David and Gus returned to LEGO Masters for the 2023 season. However, they unfortunately did not take home the prize money and trophy for a second year.
Jackson and Alex
2020
Unlike the winners of season one, Jackson, who resides in Fremantle, and Alex, who resides in Perth, had been best friends since high school before appearing on the show.
After their win, they put their prize money towards very responsible things as they had planned.
Jackson put his money towards his house, which he and his partner had purchased before the show, and Alex put his share towards a house deposit.
The pair have been working on various projects with the not-for-profit organisation FORM, located in Western Australia. Their main contribution to the organisation, which they post about regularly on their Instagram pages, is an immersive exhibition called Relics: Bricks of the New World.
Jackson and Alex also appeared in the 2022 LEGO Masters Bricksmas Special.