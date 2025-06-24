Henry and Cade were the first-ever winners of LEGO Masters Australia and were actually strangers before the show, not meeting until they were partnered up!

Since their appearance on the reality TV series, the pair has continued to be involved in the LEGO community and has become quite well-known in LEGO circles.

As for their personal lives, Cade and his wife share three children, and Henry is also a dad.

Henry also returned to LEGO Masters in 2021 for the Bricksmas special, where he paired up with Sophie Monk.

The duo then came back and won LEGO Masters Australia: Grandmasters of the Galaxy in 2025.

With that, they made history as the first Aussie team to win twice.

The two even co-authored their book, Brick Dad, which is filled with brick-built dad jokes.