After a series of intense builds, Henry and Cade have become the first Aussie team to win LEGO Masters Australia twice.

The pair, who first competed and won season one, took home the $100,000 prize and the title as the best builders in the galaxy.

Speaking exclusively to New Idea, they said they were eager to return to the show.

“Henry and I, after season one, we were like, ‘Get us back on the show'”, Henry said. “This is so much fun. I mean, we get to play with LEGO and be big kids… all those challenges that we get to do. How could we possibly say no?”

This year, 10 teams from Australia, New Zealand, Finland, the USA, China, and Sweden competed for the top prize.

Henry and Cade were named as the winners of LEGO Masters 2025. (Credit: Channel Nine)

After a series of imaginative and gruelling builds, members of the public and Brickman voted to determine the winners.

For the final challenge, they competed against Trent and Alex from Australia, and Vidar and Albin from Sweden.

The 28-hour challenge was intense, especially when one of their heads from their builds dropped, but their hard work paid off.

“We actually had to really fight to be in that final and take out the top spot,” Henry said, where they made Spartans versus Hydra for the last challenge.

While the Aussies always brought their best, they said it was not easy.

Henry and Cade competed in the LEGO Masters grand finale against Trent and Alex, Vidar and Albin. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“In the first build, we actually had a stumble, we didn’t do very well… and it was probably the best thing that could have ever happened to us because it lit a fire underneath us to go, ‘Okay, we didn’t do very well, let’s prove why we are here… and that stayed with us every challenge…” Henry explained.

Along with meeting international builders, they said it was a joy to work together once again.

“Henry will come up with stuff that I would never think of, and when he goes crazy, I go, ‘Let’s do it, ‘” Cade said. “I just love being surprised by what he comes up with and then going, ‘Okay, how do I meet this challenge?'”

Henry and Cade are the first two-time winners of LEGO Masters Australia. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“The other thing is that Cade is the one who can execute it,” Henry added. “I know that he can actually go, ‘Yeah, I know how to do that crazy idea.'”

After their momentous win, they said they would join the show again in a heartbeat – and would even love to come back as judges.

They have even been busy recreating their work from the show!

As for what they plan to do with the $100,000 prize? Take their families on a holiday.

The pair agreed that it would not have been possible without their support.

