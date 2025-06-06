The Logie and AACTA award-winning TV series, LEGO Masters is a Nine Network family favourite, and there are many secrets to its success.

2025 marks the series’ seventh season, where four Aussie teams are competing to be the best in the galaxy against the USA, Finland, New Zealand, Sweden, China and Canada.

In a competition that assesses skill, creativity, and the ability to cope under pressure and time constraints, judge Ryan ‘The Brickman’ McNaught has his work cut out for him.

Also led by loveable prankster Hamish Blake, it’s undeniable that these builders are impressive.

In each episode, the cameras follow the LEGO experts and enthusiasts as they create to their heart’s content.

Considering the show itself films for hours on end, viewers may find themselves pondering what isn’t shown on screen.

Find out all about all of the show’s secrets below.

Lots of behind-the-scenes secrets make LEGO Masters a reality. (Credit: Channel Nine)

What are the behind-the-scenes secrets of LEGO Masters?

What happens to all of the builds?

This is a fair question to have, given the work that goes into all of the builds.

They take hours of excruciating work, they’re the subject of triumph, the subject of despair… but audiences may be disappointed to find out that they are not kept intact.

That’s right. Once an episode wraps, each team has a sorter who breaks down their model after the episode.

As for the building process itself, competitors have access to the Brick Pit – the mammoth brick supply for every LEGO aficionado.

The famous Brick Pit. (Credit: Channel Nine)

How many bricks are there in the Brick Pit on LEGO Masters?

Consisting of a whopping 4 million bricks, the LEGO Masters‘ Brick Pit is almost never-ending, and it’s upgraded every year. For finales, an additional 20,000 speciality bricks are also brought in.

How much is it all worth, you ask? According to Nine, the vault is valued at $1.2 million dollars.

According to 9 Entertainment, 600,000 additional bricks were ordered JUST for season four.

It’s important that all of the bricks are organised! (Credit: Channel Nine)

How long does it take to organise the brick pit on LEGO Masters?

Setting up the Brick Pit is not an easy task.

To be more precise, it takes 122 people 1,098 hours to organise and sort all of those bricks. As for how it all remains neat and tidy?

There’s a team of 30 LEGO sorters who keep everything sorted throughout the season.

The colours of LEGO bricks bring creations to life. (Credit: Channel Nine)

How many LEGO colours are there?

You can find LEGO pieces in more than 60 colours and shades, and thankfully, they are all colour-coded.

Talk about endless possibilities!

There are millions of bricks in the LEGO Masters Brick Pit. (Credit: Channel Nine)



Where do all the LEGO bricks come from on LEGO Masters?

The bricks travel 15,925 to make their way to the LEGO Masters set. That’s a long journey!

The LEGO Minifigures are also a big part of the Brick Pit. (Credit: Channel Nine)

How many LEGO Minifigures are inside the Brick Pit on LEGO Masters?

Along with millions of bricks, there are more than 9,000 Minifigures for contestants to choose from on LEGO Masters.