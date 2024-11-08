LEGO Masters Australia 2025 “promises more than ever”

A new season of LEGO Masters Australia has officially been confirmed for 2025, with the 9Network describing it as “the most inspiring season of LEGO Masters Australia yet.”

Advertisement

“Prepare to be dazzled by world class builds as the contestants are served up the toughest and most dynamic challenges we can throw at them,” the network said in a statement.

So if you’re hanging out for more displays of creativity, imagination and skill, here’s everything we know so far.

LEGO Masters Australia will once again have competitors from around the world in 2025. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Will LEGO Masters return in 2025?

Yes, LEGO Masters Australia will be back in 2025 and will once again have contestants from around the world. But we’re also likely to see familiar faces among the Australian competitors, with past winners and finalists coming back to compete for the ultimate Grandmasters title.

Advertisement

Who won LEGO Masters 2024 in Australia?

USA team Krystle and Michelle won LEGO Masters Australia in 2024, in a gripping finale that saw them build an incredible, life-sized art studio. What’s more, the two friends became the first all-female team in the world to win a LEGO Masters competition.

(Credit: Channel Nine)

The runners up were Team Germany’s Felix and Annalena, with Team Australia’s Dianne and Shane coming in third place.

Where is LEGO Masters Australia filmed?

LEGO Masters Australia has been filmed in Sydney since 2022, when Hamish Blake relocated from Melbourne and requested a change in the filming location. Before that, it was filmed at the Melbourne Showgrounds in Ascot Vale.

Advertisement

The show is also produced for the 9Network by Endemol Shine Australia (a Banijay Entertainment company), which has its head office in Sydney. So it makes sense that LEGO Masters Australia‘s 2025 season will also be in Sydney.

(Credit: 9Network)

When will Lego Masters Australia premiere in 2025?

We don’t have a premiere date for the next season of LEGO Masters Australia yet, but will share it as soon as it’s announced.

Advertisement

Who is hosting Lego Masters Australia in 2025?

Once again, we’ll have the dynamic host and judge duo of Hamish Blake and Ryan “Brickman” McNaught, as well as special guest and fan favourite Sophie Monk.

Who are the contestants on LEGO Masters Australia 2025?

While details of the contestants haven’t been released yet, we do know there will be people from six different countries – Canada, China, Finland, Sweden, the USA, and NZ – alongside contestants from Australia.

“In 2025, the feelgood, family-friendly sensation promises more than ever,” 9Network said in a statement.