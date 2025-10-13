Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

While nothing beats the smell and aesthetic of a real Christmas tree, an artificial tree can be just as magical, and it’ll get you through many holiday seasons to come.

Other than longevity, there are plenty of great reasons to switch from a real tree to a faux one this Christmas.

Not only will you cut down on mess and waste, but you’re also more likely to save some money in the long run. How good?

So, if you’re looking to decorate the home for Christmas this year, we’ve done the shopping for you and rounded up ten of the best artificial Christmas trees that help bring in the Christmas cheer for this season and beyond…

The best green Christmas trees Lusting over the real Christmas tree look but not in the market for a month-long care project this holiday season? Say no more, these faux trees are sure to satisfy all your Christmas cravings. 01 Deluxe reno 6ft pre-lit pine tree in green $303.20 (usually ($379) at Myer Go for a cosy look this year with this full-bodied tree. Decorate it with some bright baubles, or keep it clean and simple with the set of built-in LED fairy lights. Key features: Warm LED lights

230 LED lights with transformer

631 plastic tips

Metal stand Shop now 02 Jingle Jollys PVC 7ft Christmas tree $65.41 (usually $76.95) at Amazon This gorgeous Christmas tree is six feet tall and comes with lights already attached, so you never need to untangle Christmas lights ever again. Key features: 1250 PVC tips

Includes metal stand

Non-toxic and odour-free material Shop now 03 Pre-lit artificial Christmas tree in green $349.99 at Bed Bath N’ Table Get into the Christmas spirit with this seven-foot-tall multi-tonal evergreen Christmas tree, and be amazed by its beauty all season long. Key features: 300 built-in warm white lights

210cm in height Shop Now 04 New Oregon 7ft cashmere Christmas tree in green $319.20 (usually $399) at Myer This natural-looking Christmas tree is seven feet tall and has a gorgeous blend of greens, giving it a natural yet magical feel. Key features: Four-part wire base

Pine design with 1165 tips

Made from PVC Shop Now The best white Christmas trees Maybe you couldn’t get up north this year, or you simply want the wonderland look without the frosty feeling! These snow-blown trees are sure to impress. 05 Arrow pine 6ft flocked pre-lit Christmas tree in green/white $319.20 (usually $399) at Myer Wake up to a winter wonderland with this snow-covered tree. The compliments will be flooding in swiftly when your family and friends see this pine beauty in your living room. Key features: Integrated fairy lights

Flocked tree branches

Metal stand included Shop Now 06 Jingle Jolly’s white 7ft Christmas tree $135 at Amazon Looking for something a little different? An all white Christmas tree will look right at home in any modern-contemporary home. Key features: Generous PVC white tips

Available in various heights

Available in various colours Shop Now The best small Christmas trees Whether you are in the market to spread the joy to every inch of the house, or you are simply on the search for something that will fit through the front door, we have found the smallest trees with Christmas joy unmatched. 07 Potted Pine Cashmere LED Christmas tree $69.99 at Adairs For those looking for a small tree that can be easily set up and stored away each year in an apartment, this miniature one from Adairs is petite and sturdy. Sign up to become a Linen Lover for just $19.95, and take this beauty home for $55.99. Key features: 20 warm white LED lights

Powered by three AA battery box Shop Now Tips and tricks to find the perfect artificial Christmas tree for your home

Shape and size

Available in all shapes and sizes, from mammoth shopping centre trees to ones small enough for a bench top – anything is possible… well, to a point. It is, however, important to consider your space before buying. Pull out the measuring tape and figure out the room’s capacity; after all, the tree will become part of the furniture every holiday season. Another point to consider is the size of your storage space – remember, a bigger tree is much harder to move and put away!

Pre-decorated

Though it is more common for smaller trees to come pre-decorated with assorted garlands and baubles, larger trees can be bought pre-decorated with more subtle accents – covered with snow or frost, embedded with berries, or, of course, twinkling lights. This is perfect for whether you are trying to achieve a minimalistic look with limited décor, or if you are working to load your tree with the whole nine yards.

Pre-lit

When it comes to decorating the tree, the excitement of putting everything together can quickly be taken away by the lengthy process of untangling the Christmas lights. If you are not looking to sacrifice your time in the light department this December, a pre-lit tree may be the solution you are looking for. In addition to saving your sanity, the meticulously even light display complements the addition of any ornament added to the look.

PVC or PE…what even is the difference?

Typically manufactured from PVC or PE – polyethylene, the aesthetic of the tree and its needles varies depending on the material. Both PVC and PE have their own benefits, and it simply comes down to deciding what you’re looking for when in the market for a new tree.

If you are on the search for a more authentic look with a defined sculptured structure, PE is the way to go. Unlike PVC, needles on PE trees are integrated into the tree’s integrity – no more loose needles appearing around the house. Though not as realistic in their appearance, PVC trees will not fade, remaining a true green for years on end.

Additionally, and maybe most importantly, PVC is fire-resistant – preferable when Christmas lights are added into the mix.