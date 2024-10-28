  •  
10 gift ideas under $20 that won’t break the bank this Christmas

Wishing you a very frugal Christmas.
It’s the most wonderful stressful time of the year. At least, when it comes to budgeting for Christmas gifts.

Often, there are so many people in our lives we want to show our appreciation for, but our bank accounts don’t share the same desire.

To help with our Christmas budgeting this year, we’ve rounded up the ultimate guide for Christmas gifts falling under $20, so that you don’t have to break the bank when you shop. 

2024’s top Christmas gifts under $20

  1. Glasshouse fragrances midnight in Milan Christmas bon bon trio, $20, Sephora (here’s why)
  2. Vegemite cookbook, $19, Target (here’s why)
  3. Rubi mid hoop earring, $19.99, The Iconic (here’s why)

The best Christmas gifts under $20

01

Glasshouse fragrances midnight in Milan Christmas bon bon trio

$20 at Sephora

This festive surprise from Glasshouse Fragrances will leave their skin feeling nourished and beautifully fragranced. Filled with notes of saffron, jasmine and dry amber, you just know they will love it.

Key features:

  • Midnight In Milan Eau de Parfum
  • Midnight In Milan Body Lotion

Also available at:

02

Vegemite cookbook

$19 at Target

The perfect gimmicky Christmas gift – a cookbook all about aussie-adored superfood, Vegemite. Does it get any better? Well, possibly, but nevertheless this one is a guaranteed good time.

Key features:

  • Penguin Random House
  • Hard Back

Also available at:

  • $23.09 (usually $29.99) from Amazon
03

Rubi mid hoop earring

$19.99 at The Iconic

Help accessorise their next party look by gifting them some fresh new jewellery. These gold hoops are timeless and will pair with the rest of their jewellery collection for a seamless addition.

Key features:

  • Real Sterling Silver and Gold plating
  • Huggie Hoop Style -Molten texture

Also available at:

04

Big potato games herd mentality mini version

$20 (usually $24.95) at Amazon

When it comes to family games, it can really go either way…we mean Monopoly has made its way onto the blacklist across a fair few households. With this one, however, the clan is encouraged to come together, with the aim of the game to write the same answer as everyone else.

Key features:

  • 200 questions
  • 62 cow tokens
  • Two answer pads
  • Suitable for kids aged 10+

Also available at:

05

Merriest infuser Moroccan tealeidoscope gold

$19 at T2 Tea

If it is mindfulness that your friends and family need in the new year, then consider this Moroccan style tea infuser the gift for them.

Key features:

  • Stainless-steel tea infuser
  • Silicone handles
06

Circa pear and lime scented soy candle

$19.95 at Myer

Neither too subtle or overpowering, the scented candles at Circa embrace holistic living with these handmade pieces using a soy blend wax. The vibrant mix of the pear and lime scent is a particular favourite among New Idea editors.

Key features:

  • Handmade in Australia
  • Lead-free cotton wicks in reusable glass jar
  • Top: Anjou Pear, White Lily, Osmanthus
    Middle: Midnight Jasmine, Mexican Lime
    Base: Tonka, Davana, Warm Vanilla, Sandalwood

Also available at:

07

Typo mini DIY affirmation cards

$12.99 at Cotton On

Start the year right with these mood-lifting affirmation cards from Typo. The perfect addition to a WFH workspace or even at the office.

Key features:

  • 15 colour in affirmation cards
  • Six colour pencils inside
  • Different styles per designs
08

Reusable party cup in cloud

$19.95 at Frank Green

Think iced matcha, iced latte, iced cold water…really any liquid that you prefer to sip cold. This is the gift to give when you just don’t know what to get. Functional and thoughtful, the Frank Green reusable cup will become a fast favourite.

Key features:

  • Made from durable food grade stainless steel
  • Lightweight, packable & portable
  • 8mm wide
09

Socks 2 pack in Matcha Stripe

$19 at Hardtofind

Brighten up any space with this summer print available at Hardtofind. For just under $20, you can instantly transform your living space.

Key features:

  • Available in A5, A4 or A3
  • Frame not included
  • High quality FSC certified matte paper
10

Socks 2 pack in Matcha Stripe

$19 at Hommey

Who said new socks are a bad gift? These plush cotton blend are cushioned at the heel for support, and the colourful design assures the wearer steps out in style 

Key features:

  • Cotton, polyester and elastane (Cotton Blend)
  • Available in four colour variations
What can you buy for Christmas on a low budget?

Christmas isn’t all about gifts, but some love to celebrate the festive season with tangible items. Splurging for loved ones is, of course, lovely. But sometimes it’s just not feasible.

The best way to buy Christmas gifts on a low budget is to set a spending limit for each person – like $20. Remember, it’s the thought that counts. If all else fails, you can always hand make a gift if you have the time. 

