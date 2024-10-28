It’s the most wonderful stressful time of the year. At least, when it comes to budgeting for Christmas gifts.

Often, there are so many people in our lives we want to show our appreciation for, but our bank accounts don’t share the same desire.

To help with our Christmas budgeting this year, we’ve rounded up the ultimate guide for Christmas gifts falling under $20, so that you don’t have to break the bank when you shop.

2024’s top Christmas gifts under $20 Glasshouse fragrances midnight in Milan Christmas bon bon trio, $20, Sephora (here’s why) Vegemite cookbook, $19, Target (here’s why) Rubi mid hoop earring, $19.99, The Iconic (here’s why)

The best Christmas gifts under $20

What can you buy for Christmas on a low budget?

Christmas isn’t all about gifts, but some love to celebrate the festive season with tangible items. Splurging for loved ones is, of course, lovely. But sometimes it’s just not feasible.

The best way to buy Christmas gifts on a low budget is to set a spending limit for each person – like $20. Remember, it’s the thought that counts. If all else fails, you can always hand make a gift if you have the time.

