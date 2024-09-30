It’s never too early to start preparing for the most festive time of the year: Christmas. No matter how early (or late) you start putting up the Christmas tree, there is one thing that always slips the mind when it comes to Christmas prep.
Advent calendars.
Everyone loves advent calendars, and if you don’t, then…you’re just not finding the right ones to buy. And as lovers of advent calendars, the feeling of forgetting to buy one before December is a feeling we know a *bit* too well.
This year’s going to be different. We will have our advent calendars ready as soon as the clock strikes December 1. Plus, if you’re like us and you’re a fan of LEGO, then you’re at the right place.
2024’s top LEGO advent calendars
- LEGO Harry Potter 2024 Advent Calendar, $59.99, The Iconic (here’s why)
- Disney Princess Advent Calendar, $59.99, The Iconic (here’s why)
- Star Wars Advent Calendar 2024, $39.20 (usually $59.99), Amazon (here’s why)
The best LEGO advent calendars 2024
01
Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2024
$59.99 at The Iconic
Whether they belong to Hufflepuff, Slytherin, Gryffindor, or Ravenclaw, every little witch and wizard will be grinning to see this one under the tree come December 1st.
Featuring eight new Harry Potter mini-figures (including some exciting firsts like Aberforth Dumbledore), plus 16 mini-builds, this interactive Harry Potter advent calendar is the gift that lasts to this Christmas and beyond.
Key features:
- Suitable for ages 7+
- Contains 301 pieces
- Set includes eight toy characters and 16 mini builds
Also available at:
- $45 from Amazon
- $59.99 from LEGO
- $59.99 from MYER
- $59.99 from David Jones
02
Disney Princess Advent Calendar
$59.99 at The Iconic
Find out which Disney Princess is their favourite with this fun-filled advent calendar. With one too many princesses to count, narrowing it down to the character they like best will mean one happy kiddo come Christmas morning.
Key features:
- Suitable for ages 5+
- Contains 253 pieces
- Set includes eight characters and 12 buildable playsets
Also available at:
- $45 from Amazon
- $53.99 (usually $59.99) from MYER
- $59.99 from David Jones
03
Star Wars Advent Calendar 2024
$39.20 (usually $59.99) at Amazon
A buildable surprise behind every door! This LEGO Star Wars advent calendar will set the tone for an out-of-this-world Christmas countdown.
Key features:
- Suitable for ages 6+
- Contains 368 pieces
- Set includes five characters and mini builds
Also available at:
- $39.20 from Catch
- $53.99 from MYER
- $59.99 from The Iconic
- $59.99 from David Jones
04
LEGO City Advent Calendar 2024
$59.99 at The Iconic
Packed with figurines and mini-builds inspired by the LEGO City Adventures TV series, you can create your very own winter-wonderland with this pick. Plus, it comes with a playmat for endless fun (and added comfort!).
Key features:
- Suitable for ages 5+
- Contains 195 pieces
- Set includes 24 surprises including Mr And Mrs. Claus
Also available at:
05
Spider-Man 2024 Advent Calendar
$53.99 (usually $53.99) at Myer
Give your little superhero (or yourself) a kickstart to the festive season with this action-packed Marvel Spider-Man advent calendar. Behind each of the 24 doors is a surprise gift, giving you a daily thrill as you count down to Christmas.
Key features:
- Suitable for ages 7+
- Contains 246 pieces
- Set includes various characters and builds
Also available at:
- $39.20 (usually $59.99) from Amazon
- $39.20 from Catch.com
- $59.99 from The Iconic
- $59.99 from David Jones
06
LEGO Friends Advent Calendar 2024
$59.99 at The Iconic
Christmas is all about coming together with our loved ones to create lasting memories. The Friends 2024 advent calendar helps you cherish these moments, and is packed with mini-dolls, adorable animals, fun builds and so much more.
Key features:
- Suitable for ages 6+
- Contains 272 pieces
- Set includes five characters and building sets
Also available at:
- $39.20 from Catch.com
- $50.99 from MYER
- $59.99 from LEGO
- $59.99 from David Jones
Do LEGO advent calendars sell out fast?
We’re not going to lie – LEGO advent calendars can be pretty hot property in the lead-up to Christmas.
Some of the super popular calendars, especially the most sought-after ones like Star Wars and Harry Potter, can vanish from the shelves faster than Santa can squeeze down a chimney.
But hey, no need to panic! If you’ve got your heart set on a specific LEGO advent calendar, it’s a good idea to scoop it up early to make sure you don’t miss out on the fun.
Related articles:
- Beauty advent calendars that will make your Christmas countdown extra chic
- 11 whisky advent calendars that you need to buy this Christmas
- The best Christmas advent calendars that aren’t chocolate