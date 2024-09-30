It’s never too early to start preparing for the most festive time of the year: Christmas. No matter how early (or late) you start putting up the Christmas tree, there is one thing that always slips the mind when it comes to Christmas prep.

Advent calendars.

Everyone loves advent calendars, and if you don’t, then…you’re just not finding the right ones to buy. And as lovers of advent calendars, the feeling of forgetting to buy one before December is a feeling we know a *bit* too well.

This year’s going to be different. We will have our advent calendars ready as soon as the clock strikes December 1. Plus, if you’re like us and you’re a fan of LEGO, then you’re at the right place.

2024’s top LEGO advent calendars LEGO Harry Potter 2024 Advent Calendar, $59.99, The Iconic (here’s why) Disney Princess Advent Calendar, $59.99, The Iconic (here’s why) Star Wars Advent Calendar 2024, $39.20 (usually $59.99), Amazon (here’s why)

The best LEGO advent calendars 2024

Do LEGO advent calendars sell out fast?

We’re not going to lie – LEGO advent calendars can be pretty hot property in the lead-up to Christmas.

Some of the super popular calendars, especially the most sought-after ones like Star Wars and Harry Potter, can vanish from the shelves faster than Santa can squeeze down a chimney.

But hey, no need to panic! If you’ve got your heart set on a specific LEGO advent calendar, it’s a good idea to scoop it up early to make sure you don’t miss out on the fun.

