If chocolate advent calendars and beauty advent calendars aren’t really your thing, maybe something like an alcohol advent calendar (more specifically, a whisky advent calendar) is more up your alley.
Whisky advent calendars are made for those who know the differences between scotch and bourbon, as well as those who are wanting to dip their toes into the whisky-drinking world.
With 12 or 24 whiskies to taste, discover and unpack this silly season, it’s certainly up there with one of the best ways to count down to December 25.
So, if you’re ready for a booze-ful Christmas and want to find your next favourite tipple, we’ve rounded up the best whisky advent calendars to buy in Australia this year.
2024’s top whisky advent calendars
- Australian whisky advent calendar 2024, $299, White Possum (here’s why)
- The whisky club advent calendar 2024, $295, The Whisky Club (here’s why)
- The single cask whisky advent calendar 2024, $915, Cask Cartel (here’s why)
The best whisky advent calendars 2024
01
Australian whisky advent calendar 2024
$299 at White Possum
Filled with 25 different whiskies from Australia’s best distilleries, this year’s White Possum advent calendar is set to take whisky lovers through a month-long roller coaster ride. Partnered with charities around Australia, feel extra satisfied as you sip your way through December.
Key features:
- “Symphony No. 1” by Lark Distillery
- “Batch 37 Dark Ale Malt” by Loch Distillery
- “Good(e) Whisk(e)y” by Archie Rose Distilling
- “Mac. Liqueur Cask” by Cape Byron Distillery
- “Double Wood” by Kinglake Distillery
- “Raven” by Dobson’s Distillery
- “Solera Muscat Cask Finish” by Spring Bay Distillery
02
The whisky club advent calendar 2024
$295 at The Whisky Club
The Whisky Club’s festive tradition is back and better than ever! Packed with 24 drams tailored to satisfy Scotch aficionados, this lineup features classic Scotches, intense Sherry bombs and new favourites, including rare finds aged up to 42 years. From Scotland to Japan, Ireland to the USA, this selection guarantees a sensational tasting journey.
Key features:
- Whisky from regions in Scotland, Ireland, Japan and Australia
- 24-day countdown
03
The single cask whisky advent calendar 2024
$915 at Cask Cartel
Unlock the world of exceptional single cask whiskies with another winner from Drinks by the Dram. Featuring 24 meticulously curated 30ml wax-sealed drams, delve into award-winning expressions and diverse styles from renowned distilleries.
From Tullibardine to Caol Ila, this collection promises an unparalleled tasting journey for the whisky enthusiast in your life.
Key features:
- A range of 30ml bottled drams
- 24-day countdown
04
The whiskey advent calendar white Christmas
$497 at Cask Cartel
Take a tour of award-winning whiskies from famous distilleries. It’s made for those who are well acquainted with the world of Scotch whisky, as well as those who are just looking to begin their Scotch whisky journey.
Key features:
- Balblair 15 Year Old 3cl
- Beinn Dubh The Black 3cl
- Brenne French Single Malt Whisky 3cl
- Bulleit Bourbon 10 Year Old 3cl
- Chivas Regal Extra 13 Year Old 3cl
- Gulliver’s 47 3cl
- Jameson Single Pot Still – Five Oak Cask Release 3cl
- Jura 14 Year Old American Rye Cask 3cl
- Kyrö Malt Rye Whisky 3cl and more.
05
Peaty whisky advent calendar 2024 edition
$253.25 at Master of Malt
The Peaty whisky advent calendar showcases the smokiest varieties of whiskies, perfect for those who love to indulge in the aromatics of this spirit.
Key features:
- Balvenie 14 Year Old – The Week of Peat 3cl
- Big Peat 3cl
- Caol Ila Moch 3cl
- Epidion 10 Year Old 3cl
- Filthy Smoke 10 Year Old 3cl
- Green Isle 3cl
- Inchmoan 12 Year Old 3cl
- Islay Whisky 8 Year Old (That Boutique-y Whisky Company) 3cl
- Kaiyo The Peated 3cl
- Kyrö Peat Smoke Malt Rye Whisky 3cl
- Lagavulin 16 Year Old 3cl and more
- 25-day countdown
06
The world of whisky advent calendar 2024
$534 (usually $762) at Cask Cartel
Get ready to globetrot from your glass this season! This advent calendar packs in 24 handcrafted 30ml wax-sealed drams, showcasing award-winning whiskies from renowned distilleries worldwide. From unexpected finds like Amrut Single Malt Whisky to classics like Hibiki Japanese Harmony, this diverse selection brings the world of whisky right to your doorstep.
Key features:
- Teeling Single Pot Still
- Amrut Single Malt Whisky
- Kyrö Malt Rye Whisky
- Kavalan Triple Sherry Cask
- Uncle Nearest 1884 Small Batch Whiskey
- The One Colheita Cask Finished
- Penderyn Moscatel de Setubal
- Ragtime Rye Whiskey Double Oak
- Hibiki Japanese Harmony
- Samuel Gulliver & Co. England’s No.6
- Glendalough Double Barrel Irish Whiskey
- Noble Rebel Smoke Symphony
- Milk & Honey Classic Single Malt and more
- 24-day countdown
07
That boutique-y whisky company advent calendar
$292 at Master of Malt
Drinks by the Dram has joined forces with That Boutique-y Whisky Company to create one of the tastiest ways to indulge this silly season. This pick brings together independent whisky bottlers and distillers from around the world to craft an advent calendar simply made for whisky enthusiasts.
Key features:
- 30ml testing bottles
- 24-day countdown
08
Johnnie walker 12 days of discovery whisky advent calendar
$105 at Kogan
The limited-edition Johnnie Walker advent calendar will be a show stopping, statement addition to any drinks’ collection. It contains six award-winning Scotch whiskies to make the Christmas countdown even more festive.
Key features:
- Contains six award winning whiskies
- 12-day countdown
09
Pour & sip whisky advent calendar 2024
$290 at Master of Malt
Taste and savour the best whiskies from around the world – all packaged in this elegantly designed sip-mas advent calendar. From single malt to Japanese blended, take your taste buds on a journey this Christmas.
Key features:
- Whiskies from around the world
- 24-day countdown
10
Master of malt Japanese whisky advent calendar
$484.55 at Master of Malt
In a gorgeous gold leaf and cherry red design, this stunning pick is just as delicious as it looks, showcasing 24 mouth-watering Japanese whiskies for you to enjoy.
Available for pre-order
Key features:
- Hakushu 12 Year Old 3cl
- Hakushu Distiller’s Reserve 3cl
- Hatozaki Blended 3cl
- Hibiki Japanese Harmony 3cl
- Kaiyo 10 Year Old The Rye 3cl
- Kaiyo 10 Year Old The Unicorn 3cl
- Kaiyo The Peated 3cl
- Kaiyo Whisky Cask Strength 3cl
- Mars Kasei 3cl
- Mars Komagatake Single Malt (2021 Edition) 3cl
- Mars Maltage Cosmo 3cl
- 24-day countdown
Is there a whisky advent calendar?
There are many whisky advent calendars available this Christmas. Whether you are interested in trying whiskies from a specific region in Scotland or Japan, there is an advent calendar catering to your every sipping desire.
Please remember to drink responsibly. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Alcohol and Other Drug hotline 1800 250 015 or call Lifeline on 13 11 14.
