If chocolate advent calendars and beauty advent calendars aren’t really your thing, maybe something like an alcohol advent calendar (more specifically, a whisky advent calendar) is more up your alley.

Whisky advent calendars are made for those who know the differences between scotch and bourbon, as well as those who are wanting to dip their toes into the whisky-drinking world.

With 12 or 24 whiskies to taste, discover and unpack this silly season, it’s certainly up there with one of the best ways to count down to December 25.

So, if you’re ready for a booze-ful Christmas and want to find your next favourite tipple, we’ve rounded up the best whisky advent calendars to buy in Australia this year.

2024’s top whisky advent calendars Australian whisky advent calendar 2024, $299, White Possum (here’s why) The whisky club advent calendar 2024, $295, The Whisky Club (here’s why) The single cask whisky advent calendar 2024, $915, Cask Cartel (here’s why)

The best whisky advent calendars 2024

01 Australian whisky advent calendar 2024 $299 at White Possum Filled with 25 different whiskies from Australia’s best distilleries, this year’s White Possum advent calendar is set to take whisky lovers through a month-long roller coaster ride. Partnered with charities around Australia, feel extra satisfied as you sip your way through December. Key features: “Symphony No. 1” by Lark Distillery

“Batch 37 Dark Ale Malt” by Loch Distillery

“Good(e) Whisk(e)y” by Archie Rose Distilling

“Mac. Liqueur Cask” by Cape Byron Distillery

“Double Wood” by Kinglake Distillery

“Raven” by Dobson’s Distillery

“Solera Muscat Cask Finish” by Spring Bay Distillery Shop now 02 The whisky club advent calendar 2024 $295 at The Whisky Club The Whisky Club’s festive tradition is back and better than ever! Packed with 24 drams tailored to satisfy Scotch aficionados, this lineup features classic Scotches, intense Sherry bombs and new favourites, including rare finds aged up to 42 years. From Scotland to Japan, Ireland to the USA, this selection guarantees a sensational tasting journey. Key features: Whisky from regions in Scotland, Ireland, Japan and Australia

24-day countdown Shop now 03 The single cask whisky advent calendar 2024 $915 at Cask Cartel Unlock the world of exceptional single cask whiskies with another winner from Drinks by the Dram. Featuring 24 meticulously curated 30ml wax-sealed drams, delve into award-winning expressions and diverse styles from renowned distilleries. From Tullibardine to Caol Ila, this collection promises an unparalleled tasting journey for the whisky enthusiast in your life. Key features: A range of 30ml bottled drams

24-day countdown Shop Now 04 The whiskey advent calendar white Christmas $497 at Cask Cartel Take a tour of award-winning whiskies from famous distilleries. It’s made for those who are well acquainted with the world of Scotch whisky, as well as those who are just looking to begin their Scotch whisky journey. Key features: Balblair 15 Year Old 3cl

Beinn Dubh The Black 3cl

Brenne French Single Malt Whisky 3cl

Bulleit Bourbon 10 Year Old 3cl

Chivas Regal Extra 13 Year Old 3cl

Gulliver’s 47 3cl

Jameson Single Pot Still – Five Oak Cask Release 3cl

Jura 14 Year Old American Rye Cask 3cl

Kyrö Malt Rye Whisky 3cl and more. Shop Now 05 Peaty whisky advent calendar 2024 edition $253.25 at Master of Malt The Peaty whisky advent calendar showcases the smokiest varieties of whiskies, perfect for those who love to indulge in the aromatics of this spirit. Key features: Balvenie 14 Year Old – The Week of Peat 3cl

Big Peat 3cl

Caol Ila Moch 3cl

Epidion 10 Year Old 3cl

Filthy Smoke 10 Year Old 3cl

Green Isle 3cl

Inchmoan 12 Year Old 3cl

Islay Whisky 8 Year Old (That Boutique-y Whisky Company) 3cl

Kaiyo The Peated 3cl

Kyrö Peat Smoke Malt Rye Whisky 3cl

Lagavulin 16 Year Old 3cl and more

25-day countdown Shop Now 06 The world of whisky advent calendar 2024 $534 (usually $762) at Cask Cartel Get ready to globetrot from your glass this season! This advent calendar packs in 24 handcrafted 30ml wax-sealed drams, showcasing award-winning whiskies from renowned distilleries worldwide. From unexpected finds like Amrut Single Malt Whisky to classics like Hibiki Japanese Harmony, this diverse selection brings the world of whisky right to your doorstep. Key features: Teeling Single Pot Still

Amrut Single Malt Whisky

Kyrö Malt Rye Whisky

Kavalan Triple Sherry Cask

Uncle Nearest 1884 Small Batch Whiskey

The One Colheita Cask Finished

Penderyn Moscatel de Setubal

Ragtime Rye Whiskey Double Oak

Hibiki Japanese Harmony

Samuel Gulliver & Co. England’s No.6

Glendalough Double Barrel Irish Whiskey

Noble Rebel Smoke Symphony

Milk & Honey Classic Single Malt and more

24-day countdown Shop Now 07 That boutique-y whisky company advent calendar $292 at Master of Malt Drinks by the Dram has joined forces with That Boutique-y Whisky Company to create one of the tastiest ways to indulge this silly season. This pick brings together independent whisky bottlers and distillers from around the world to craft an advent calendar simply made for whisky enthusiasts. Key features: 30ml testing bottles

24-day countdown Shop Now 08 Johnnie walker 12 days of discovery whisky advent calendar $105 at Kogan The limited-edition Johnnie Walker advent calendar will be a show stopping, statement addition to any drinks’ collection. It contains six award-winning Scotch whiskies to make the Christmas countdown even more festive. Key features: Contains six award winning whiskies

12-day countdown Shop Now 09 Pour & sip whisky advent calendar 2024 $290 at Master of Malt Taste and savour the best whiskies from around the world – all packaged in this elegantly designed sip-mas advent calendar. From single malt to Japanese blended, take your taste buds on a journey this Christmas. Key features: Whiskies from around the world

24-day countdown Shop Now 10 Master of malt Japanese whisky advent calendar $484.55 at Master of Malt In a gorgeous gold leaf and cherry red design, this stunning pick is just as delicious as it looks, showcasing 24 mouth-watering Japanese whiskies for you to enjoy. Available for pre-order Key features: Hakushu 12 Year Old 3cl

Hakushu Distiller’s Reserve 3cl

Hatozaki Blended 3cl

Hibiki Japanese Harmony 3cl

Kaiyo 10 Year Old The Rye 3cl

Kaiyo 10 Year Old The Unicorn 3cl

Kaiyo The Peated 3cl

Kaiyo Whisky Cask Strength 3cl

Mars Kasei 3cl

Mars Komagatake Single Malt (2021 Edition) 3cl

Mars Maltage Cosmo 3cl

24-day countdown Shop Now

Is there a whisky advent calendar?

There are many whisky advent calendars available this Christmas. Whether you are interested in trying whiskies from a specific region in Scotland or Japan, there is an advent calendar catering to your every sipping desire.

Please remember to drink responsibly. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Alcohol and Other Drug hotline 1800 250 015 or call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

