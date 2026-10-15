“It had to be right”: GYG unveils first new filling in five years

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We all have our go-to classics that we love at Guzman y Gomez, but now they’re adding something new to the table.

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Not one to change their menu, BBQ Beef Rib is the first new filling addition in five years, and we are excited.

Juicy, tender and full of flavour, the new BBQ Beef Rib is on the menus permanently at all GYG restaurants from today.

GYG has introduced a new filling: BBQ Beef Rib. (Credit: GYG)

It’s available on all their burritos, bowls, tacos and quesadillas, and is topped with GYG’s signature Chipotle BBQ Sauce for a rich, smoky flavour.

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If you’re a Caesar fan like me, you can also try out the new filling on any of the Caesar meals as well as the classics.

Not sure where to start with your order? I’ll be giving the BBQ Beef Rib Caesar Cali Burrito a go.

“This is the biggest launch we’ve ever done, and we’re not slowing down,” GYG Founder and Co-CEO Steven Marks says.

“We haven’t added a filling in 5 years because it had to be right. No one else in fast food does what we do.

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“100% Australian beef, clean, made to order, and now you can get it in everything. We started GYG 20 years ago to reinvent fast food, and this is the next chapter.”

The GYG team have spent 12 months getting the cut and flavour right before introducting it to the menu, so it’s no quick addition.

“One bite, and we knew it was the one,” says GYG’s Director of Culinary, Nate Appleman.

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It’s made fresh to order, and you can build it your way, so there’s no need to give up the classics you already love.

Want to double up on beef? You can. Mini size? All yours. Don’t want the Chipotle BBQ Sauce? You can ditch it.

I can’t wait to try it out. (Credit: GYG)

I know I can spend my life asking for removals or substitutions when I order out, so having a meal tailor-built for me is something I applaud.

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The beef brisket will be a hard filling to beat, but I’m a huge fan of smoky BBQ, so if the balance is right, this could become my new favourite.

As a flavour-packed alternative to ground beef, I personally feel like it will suit a taco or burrito even more and only costs an extra $2.50 on a regular, $1.30 on a mini and $0.80 on a taco, and is available in-store or for takeaway.

I’ll catch you down GYG to try out the new filling.

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