Start the day right with Guzman y Gomez’s bargain $12 brekkie burrito bundle!

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With costs on the rise, we’ve all had to make cutbacks when it comes to eating out, but Guzman y Gomez has got you covered!

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The popular Mexican chain is proving that you don’t have to pay more to eat well with its mouth-watering everyday value menu.

So, rather than racking up a hefty breakfast bill, why not eat for cheaper with GYG’s $12 breakfast bundle?

For the bargain price, diners can get their hands on a GYG Brekkie Burrito (with a crispy hash brown), plus any barista-made coffee.

Guzman y Gomez have got you covered with the $12 Brekkie Burrito Bundle. (Credit: Guzman y Gomez)

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You can choose from a streaky bacon, chicken chorizo, veggie or pulled shiitake mushroom burrito, and it will be packed full of breakfast flavours.

There’s no skimping on the filling for the price, as the burrito’s filling also includes scrambled eggs, shredded jack cheese and pico de gallo salsa.

And the best news? You’re not just restricted to a small coffee.

You can get a small, medium or large size coffee (iced or hot) with any milk without breaking the bank.

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Safe to say, the $12 Brekkie Burrito Bundle will leave you caffeinated and full for the rest of the day, and your bank balance will thank you later.

“We all know that brekkie is the most important meal of the day.” Steven Marks, GYG Founder and Co-CEO, says.

“GYG brekkie is the best thing on our menu, so we want Aussies to enjoy a delicious brekkie burrito and barista-made coffee for just $12. It’s real food that’s really big on value!”

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They don’t skimp on filling or flavour on this bargain package deal. (Credit: Guzman y Gomez)

Where can I get the GYG Brekkie Burrito Bundle?

The Brekkie Burrito Bundle is available every day until 10.30am at all GYG restaurants nationwide.

You can buy it for dine in, takeaway, drive thru, via the GYG app or through Uber Eats, so there’s no excuse not to grab one!

Click here to find out more.

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