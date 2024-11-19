Mexican inspired brekkie on offer at Guzman y Gomez

We all know what the experts say – breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

And while not all of us are able to muster up an appetite early in the morning or accidentally make it to lunch without eating due to a busy schedule (guilty as charged), we promise you that the new breakfast range at Guzman y Gomez is worth it!

Several new breakfast items have been added to the menu. (Credit: Guzman y Gomez)

The 100% clean Mexican fast food chain is universally beloved across the country, with over 200 stores located nationwide.

And now, this love affair is only set to grow stronger with the introduction of several new breakfast items to its menu.

Available until 10:30am daily, GYG is promoting the new breakfast range as a healthy food option for those looking to kickstart their day, without breaking the bank.

The fan favourite Brekkie Tacos. (Credit: Guzman y Gomez)

Whether you are a traditionalist or like to live on the edge with your mealtime options, there’s something for everyone.

Take the Avocado on Toast for example, which GYG has given a Mexican-inspired twist through the use of their signature guacamole, spread over fresh slices of lightly toasted sourdough bread.

There’s also the Brekkie Burrito – filled with fluffy scrambled eggs, crispy hash browns, Jack cheese, Pico de Gallo, salsa, bacon, chorizo, pulled shiitake mushrooms and/or veggies.

And for those who are extra hungry, why not treat yourself to the BIG Brekkie Burrito, which sees all the ingredients of the Brekkie Burrito doubled.

These Breakfast Burritos are to die for. (Credit: Guzman y Gomez)

For the team at New Idea, when given the opportunity to taste test the breakfast menu items for ourselves, there was a clear favourite – the Brekkie Tacos.

Bringing together the best bits from the Brekkie Burrito in GYG’s signature taco form – these are a must-try when treating yourself to breakfast on the go.

There’s also barista-made coffee on hand to give you your daily caffeine boost to get through the day.

Find out where your closest Guzman y Gomez is located and try their signature breakfast menu items for yourself here.