Avocados are very popular across Australia and internationally… and for a good reason. They are tasty, healthy and easy to incorporate into any meal!
We have gathered our most popular avocado recipes for you to try.
29 of New Idea’s best avocado recipes
Creamy, simple and fresh, this is the only guacamole recipe you’ll ever need.
Smashed Egg and Avo Salad
Prep 12 minutes, Cook 3 minutes
Give yourself the best start to the day with this!
Lamb with Chickpea and Avocado Salad
Prep 14 minutes, Cook 6 minutes
Make this in just 20 minutes!
Tuscan Steaks with Olive Avocado Salad
Prep 10 minutes, Cook 10 minutes
A delicious steak paired with fresh summer salad that’s great for a BBQ! The perfect recipe that’s tasty, but oh so simple.
Chicken Schnitzel and Avocado Sushi Rolls
Cook 38 minutes
A perfect lunchbox or office lunch alternative to sandwiches.
Chicken and Avocado Rice Paper Rolls
Prep 20 minutes, Cook 30 minutes
They’re SO much easier than you think!
Salmon Avocado Towers
Cook 15 minutes
A little salmon goes a long way in these show-stopping salmon avocado towers. The pretty parcels look impressive served as an entree at the start of a meal.
Smoked Salmon and Avocado Starter
Cook 55 minutes
Need a starter that will impress at your next dinner party? These canapes are appropriately fancy, yet deceptively easy.
Vibrant Side Dish.
Mexican Chicken and Rice with Corn and Avocado Salsa
Prep 15 minutes, Cook 34 minutes
Try this one-pan chicken dinner!
Chicken Drumsticks with Avocado Salad
Prep 20 minutes, Cook 1 hour
Feed the whole family without breaking budget.
Fish with Avocado Salsa and Wedges
Cook 25 minutes
This is a paleo version of ‘fish and chips’. With a side salsa of avocado, tomatoes, spring onions, coriander and lime, it’s a fresh and fast, light dinner!
The tastiest meal, perfect for two.
Smoky Pork with Avocado Nectarine Salad
Prep 15 minutes, Cook 5 minutes
Maximum flavour for less of the effort.
Chicken Tacos with Avocado and Cucumber Salsa
Prep 10 minutes, Cook 10 minutes
A must-try easy meal!
Chicken Pasta Salad with Avocado Ranch Dressing
Prep 20 minutes, Cook 10 minutes
The tastiest chicken pasta salad, ever!
Enjoy the creamy goodness of delicious avo.
Mexican Spiced Bolognese
Prep 10 minutes, Cook 30 minutes
A couch-pleasing hearty, flavour-packed take on bolognese.
Pumpkin Cauliflower Mexican Bake
Prep 10 minutes, Cook 1 hour
TIP: Try replacing avocado with guacamole if preferred.
Charred Corn with Avocado and Black Bean Salad
Prep 15 minutes, Cook 10 minutes
This recipe will become a repeat in your household.
Taco Fish and Nectarine Bowls
Prep 15 minutes, Cook 10 minutes
Fresh, and oh so delicious.
Taco Crumbed Chicken Bowls with Coriander Dressing
Prep 15 minutes, Cook 35 minutes, Rest 10 minutes
Smoky Texan Chicken with Ranch Salad
Prep 20 minutes, Cook 15 minutes
A tasty meal in less then 30 minutes? Yes please!
Smoky Chicken Salad Bowls
Prep 5 minutes, Cook 20 minutes
Lots of love goes into this dish, it’s certainly worth it!
Baked Chicken Enchiladas
Prep 15 minutes, Cook 30 minutes
Make them in just four steps!
Chipotle Chicken Parmigiana
Prep 20 minutes, Cook 15 minutes
Add this tasty dish to your meal rotation!
Mexican Tortilla Chicken
Cook 4 hours, Cook 5 minutes
It might take a while to cook, but it’s definitely worth the wait.
Sweet Potato, Corn and Chorizo Tortilla Boats
Prep 25 minutes, Cook 25 minutes
Take the hassle out of cooking by making these in the air fryer.
What can I make with too much avocado?
Avocado can be enjoyed by itself or in addition to any meal. Avocados are excellent in salads, sushi or as a dip. Guacamole is always a must if you have too many avocados.
What tastes good on avocados?
The best way to enjoy an avocado is simply with a sprinkle of salt and pepper. Other seasonings such as balsamic vinegar, lemon juice, paprika and cayenne pepper also match nicely.