Make the most of avocados with 29 of our most popular recipes

The possibilities are endless.
Lauren Mills
Briannah Devlin
Avocados are very popular across Australia and internationally… and for a good reason. They are tasty, healthy and easy to incorporate into any meal!

We have gathered our most popular avocado recipes for you to try.

29 of New Idea’s best avocado recipes

no-fuss ‘corn chip safe’ guacamole
(Credit: New Idea)

No-fuss ‘Corn Chip safe’ Guacamole

Creamy, simple and fresh, this is the only guacamole recipe you’ll ever need.

smashed egg and avo salad
(Credit: New Idea)

Smashed Egg and Avo Salad

Prep 12 minutes, Cook 3 minutes

Give yourself the best start to the day with this!

Lamb with Chickpea and Avocado Salad
(Credit: New Idea)

Lamb with Chickpea and Avocado Salad

Prep 14 minutes, Cook 6 minutes

Make this in just 20 minutes!

Tuscan Steaks with Olive Avocado Salad
(Credit: New Idea)

Tuscan Steaks with Olive Avocado Salad

Prep 10 minutes, Cook 10 minutes

A delicious steak paired with fresh summer salad that’s great for a BBQ! The perfect recipe that’s tasty, but oh so simple.

Chicken-Schnitzel-and-Avocado-Sushi-Rolls
(Credit: New Idea)

Chicken Schnitzel and Avocado Sushi Rolls

Cook 38 minutes

A perfect lunchbox or office lunch alternative to sandwiches.

Chicken and Avocado Rice Paper Rolls
(Credit: New Idea)

Chicken and Avocado Rice Paper Rolls

Prep 20 minutes, Cook 30 minutes

They’re SO much easier than you think!

salmon avocado towers
(Credit: New Idea)

Salmon Avocado Towers

Cook 15 minutes

A little salmon goes a long way in these show-stopping salmon avocado towers. The pretty parcels look impressive served as an entree at the start of a meal. 

smoked salmon avocado starter
(Credit: New Idea)

Smoked Salmon and Avocado Starter

Cook 55 minutes

Need a starter that will impress at your next dinner party? These canapes are appropriately fancy, yet deceptively easy. 

(Credit: New Idea)

Avocado and Orange Salad with Black Olive Dressing

Vibrant Side Dish.

Mexican Chicken and Rice with Corn and Avocado Salsa
(Credit: New Idea)

Mexican Chicken and Rice with Corn and Avocado Salsa

Prep 15 minutes, Cook 34 minutes

Try this one-pan chicken dinner!

Chicken Drumsticks with Avocado Salad
(Credit: New Idea)

Chicken Drumsticks with Avocado Salad

Prep 20 minutes, Cook 1 hour

Feed the whole family without breaking budget.

Fish with Avocado Salsa and Wedges
(Credit: New Idea)

Fish with Avocado Salsa and Wedges

Cook 25 minutes

This is a paleo version of ‘fish and chips’. With a side salsa of avocado, tomatoes, spring onions, coriander and lime, it’s a fresh and fast, light dinner! 

Harissa Poached Eggs & Avocado
(Credit: New Idea)

Harissa Poached Eggs and Avocado

The tastiest meal, perfect for two.

d
(Credit: New Idea)

Smoky Pork with Avocado Nectarine Salad

Prep 15 minutes, Cook 5 minutes

Maximum flavour for less of the effort.

chicken-tacos-with-avocado-and-cucumber-salsa
(Credit: New Idea)

Chicken Tacos with Avocado and Cucumber Salsa

Prep 10 minutes, Cook 10 minutes

A must-try easy meal!

chicken-pasta-salad-with-avocado-ranch-dressing-recipe
(Credit: New Idea)

Chicken Pasta Salad with Avocado Ranch Dressing

Prep 20 minutes, Cook 10 minutes

The tastiest chicken pasta salad, ever!

avocado-smash-burger
(Credit: New Idea)

Avocado Smash Burger

Enjoy the creamy goodness of delicious avo. 

Mexican Spiced Bolognese
(Credit: New Idea)

Mexican Spiced Bolognese

Prep 10 minutes, Cook 30 minutes

A couch-pleasing hearty, flavour-packed take on bolognese.

Pumpkin Cauliflower Mexican Bake
(Credit: New Idea)

Pumpkin Cauliflower Mexican Bake

Prep 10 minutes, Cook 1 hour

TIP: Try replacing avocado with guacamole if preferred.

Charred Corn with Avocado and Black Bean Salad
(Credit: New Idea)

Charred Corn with Avocado and Black Bean Salad

Prep 15 minutes, Cook 10 minutes

This recipe will become a repeat in your household.

taco fish and nectarine bowls
(Credit: New Idea)

Taco Fish and Nectarine Bowls

Prep 15 minutes, Cook 10 minutes

Fresh, and oh so delicious.

Taco Crumbed Chicken Bowls with Coriander Dressing
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Taco Crumbed Chicken Bowls with Coriander Dressing

Prep 15 minutes, Cook 35 minutes, Rest 10 minutes

Smoky Texan Chicken with Ranch Salad
(Credit: New Idea)

Smoky Texan Chicken with Ranch Salad

Prep 20 minutes, Cook 15 minutes

A tasty meal in less then 30 minutes? Yes please!

Smoky Chicken Salad Bowls
(Credit: New Idea)

Smoky Chicken Salad Bowls

Prep 5 minutes, Cook 20 minutes

Lots of love goes into this dish, it’s certainly worth it!

(Credit: New Idea)

Cheesy Chipotle Beef Tacos

Prep 10 minutes, Cook 15 minutes

(Credit: New Idea)

Baked Chicken Enchiladas

Prep 15 minutes, Cook 30 minutes

Make them in just four steps!

Chipotle Chicken Parmigiana
(Credit: New Idea)

Chipotle Chicken Parmigiana

Prep 20 minutes, Cook 15 minutes

Add this tasty dish to your meal rotation!

Mexican Tortilla Chicken
(Credit: New Idea)

Mexican Tortilla Chicken

Cook 4 hours, Cook 5 minutes

It might take a while to cook, but it’s definitely worth the wait.

Sweet Potato, Corn and Chorizo Tortilla Boats
(Credit: New Idea)

Sweet Potato, Corn and Chorizo Tortilla Boats

Prep 25 minutes, Cook 25 minutes

Take the hassle out of cooking by making these in the air fryer.

What can I make with too much avocado?

Avocado can be enjoyed by itself or in addition to any meal. Avocados are excellent in salads, sushi or as a dip. Guacamole is always a must if you have too many avocados.

What tastes good on avocados?

The best way to enjoy an avocado is simply with a sprinkle of salt and pepper. Other seasonings such as balsamic vinegar, lemon juice, paprika and cayenne pepper also match nicely. 

Lauren Mills
Journalist

Briannah Devlin
