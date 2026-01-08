Avocados are very popular across Australia and internationally… and for a good reason. They are tasty, healthy and easy to incorporate into any meal!



We have gathered our most popular avocado recipes for you to try.

29 of New Idea’s best avocado recipes

What can I make with too much avocado?

Avocado can be enjoyed by itself or in addition to any meal. Avocados are excellent in salads, sushi or as a dip. Guacamole is always a must if you have too many avocados.

What tastes good on avocados?

The best way to enjoy an avocado is simply with a sprinkle of salt and pepper. Other seasonings such as balsamic vinegar, lemon juice, paprika and cayenne pepper also match nicely.

