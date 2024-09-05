Red Rooster launches limited-time Reds Exclusives menu

This is not a drill. Red Rooster, purveyor of some of the finest roast chickens in Australia, has dropped an new limited-time menu for Aussies to enjoy.

The Reds Exclusives menu is available right now, but the new items can only be ordered online.

Let’s see what they’ve got cooking.

How the Reds Exclusives menu works

The Reds Exclusives menu offers bespoke menu items that can only be ordered online.

Red Rooster described these as “twists on staple and much-loved menu items”.

Excitingly, the menu items will be rotated and reimagined periodically to keep things fresh (much like the tasty items themselves!).

Credit: Red Rooster

What you can order right now off Reds Exclusives

Here is what’s currently available to order:

Chilli Aioli Flayva Wrap: Fried chicken tenders, lettuce, cheese and tomato plus lashings of Red Rooster’s chilli aioli in a soft tortilla wrap. Available on its own as a double or triple or in a combo.

Fried chicken tenders, lettuce, cheese and tomato plus lashings of Red Rooster’s chilli aioli in a soft tortilla wrap. Available on its own as a double or triple or in a combo. Hot honey buttermilk wings: Crunchy buttermilk wings coated in Red Rooster’s signature OG hot honey sauce. Available in a pack of 6 or 10.

Crunchy buttermilk wings coated in Red Rooster’s signature OG hot honey sauce. Available in a pack of 6 or 10. BBQ loaded chips: Red Rooster’s famous chips loaded with chicken pops and red Rooster’s sweet and delicious smoky BBQ and honey BBQ sauces.

How to order

The new limited-time Reds Exclusives menu cannot be ordered in-store. You will need to order the tasty new items online or through the Red Rooster app.