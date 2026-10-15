Are Farmer Tom and Georgie from Farmer Wants A Wife 2025 still together?

When Farmer Tom signed up for the 15th season of Farmer Wants a Wife, he said he had found exactly what he was looking for.

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While Eliza was a frontrunner on the 2025 series, the father of one ultimately walked away with Georgie Lavery.

They then announced their engagement, but Georgie has shared a major update that has shocked fans.

Scroll down for everything you need to know about their relationship.

Farmer Tom and Georgie are still going strong a year after meeting on FWAW. (Credit: Instagram)

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Are Farmer Tom and Georgie still together?

Sadly, Georgie has revealed that they have called off their engagement and are no longer together.

“Unfortunately, Tom and I have decided it’s best for us to go our separate ways,” she revealed to our sister publication, Woman’s Day.

She then explained the decision wasn’t made lightly.

“It’s been a really difficult decision, but ultimately, we’ve come to realise that we’re just not on the same wavelength anymore,” she shared.

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“As sad as it is, we feel it’s the right decision for us both moving forward.”

Before their shock split, they announced their engagement during the 2026 season of Farmer Wants a Wife.

Woman’s Day also revealed that the former couple intended to tie the knot in April 2027 at Magpie’s Nest winery in Wagga Wagga.

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Channel Seven teased a mystery engagement in its 2026 promos, and we’ve learnt that it will be Tom that will be getting down on one knee.

“If you listen carefully to the ads, it’s Tom’s voice. That’s what producers are counting on. They want viewers guessing right until the end,” our source dishes.

Producers are thought to have gone to great lengths to keep the news quiet, even taking them to a secluded property to film the romantic moment.

While they kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight, Georgie did provide updates on social media.

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The former couple marked their first anniversary in October 2025, where Georgie took to Instagram at the time to fondly look back on their FWAW filming experience.

“One year ago on @farmeraustralia. Happy Anniversary Tom. I love you,” she gushed in a caption.

Georgie shared another comment on their relationship in April 2026.

“We’re going great and very appreciative of the opportunity to go on FWAW,” Georgie told Chattr at the time. “The outcome was amazing!”

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Tom and Georgie were in love before their split. (Credit: Instagram)

Taking a leap of faith

At the FWAW 2025 reunion, Georgie was still based in her hometown of Geelong, but they said they intended for her to move to Tom’s sheep farm in Wagga Wagga, a regional city located only a 30-minute drive away from Borambola.

Before they split, she had moved to his farm.

They found love on the 2025 series of FWAW and left together. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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What happened between Tom and Georgie on FWAW?

Tom and Georgie were an unexpected love story on the 2025 series of FWAW, with the pair walking away at the end of the show together.

“Throughout this whole experience, I’ve enjoyed every moment I’ve spent with you,” Tom told Georgie in the finale episode.

“I’m excited to take this next step, and I’ve fallen really hard and fast for you, Georgie. I’m totally in love with you.”

“I came on FWAW to find a wife, and I’m definitely on that pathway for sure. I’m so excited to start our next step,” he then confessed to her.

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The registered nurse was quickly rendered speechless and revealed how “relieved” she felt to know her beau felt just as strongly about her as she did him.

“I can’t wait to continue our relationship outside of this experience. I feel exactly the same way,” she responded.

“This has just been the best experience of my entire life, falling in love. I’m just so happy now,” she added.

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