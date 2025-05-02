If you’re a farmer looking for love, or know a single farmer wanting some extra help finding that special someone, Channel Seven has begun casting for the 2026 season of Farmer Wants a Wife (FWAW).

As the most successful reality television dating series in Australia, the beloved show has brought together countless couples over the years, many of whom have gone on to marry and start families of their own.

While living on the land in remote and rural areas isn’t for everyone, for the ladies who sign up, it’s a happy sacrifice they’d make in their quest to find love outside of the options (or lack thereof) they’ve found in their ordinary life.

As for the farmers who take part, FWAW gives them the opportunity to meet women outside of their often small regional communities.

Natalie Gruzlewski is a beloved fixture on the show. (Credit: Channel Seven)

How to apply for Farmer Wants a Wife Australia

In May 2025, Channel Seven posted a casting notice online.

“If you’re a single farmer who’d like to find love, apply now. It’s your turn,” it read.

The casting call also encouraged fans of the show to “Dob in a Mate” and apply on their behalf.

As well as casting for farmers, an Expression of Interest form has also been posted for single ladies, who will then be contacted by the network and encouraged to apply for a specific farmer once they have been formally cast on the show.

Filming for season 16 of FWAW is expected to take place between October 2025 and January 2026. As for where the show will be filmed exactly, that won’t be confirmed until the farmers are cast. We can however expect that there will be several outings where all the farmers and ladies will be brought together.

For those interested in taking part, find out exactly how much you’d be paid to participate here.

