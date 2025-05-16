Farmer Wants a Wife star confirms he has secret son

Over 14 seasons, Farmer Wants a Wife has produced countless long-term relationships, 11 marriages, and 27 beautiful babies.

But for Farmer Tom, who is currently on the quest for love on season 15 of the hit reality dating show, he has already started his family!

In fact, New Idea can reveal that the 31-year-old sheep farmer is a proud father to a son from a previous relationship.

The 31-year-old hopes to have a big family in the future. (Credit: Channel Seven)

While Farmer Tom has yet to open up about his son on the current season of FWAW, he did reveal he was a father in his official question and answer that was attached to his casting notice when asked if he had any children.

“Yes, I have a son,” he responded.

When quizzed over where he would like to be in five years, the Borambola local confirmed he was hoping to expand his family with the right person.

“I’d like to be married with some more kids, enjoying our lives together as a family on the farm, perhaps with all of us farming together.”

Farmer Tom is looking for a lady to not only love him, but also his son. (Credit: Channel Seven)

We can safely assume that while the ladies vying for his affections would know that they could potentially become a step-mother, Farmer Tom has deliberately not discussed his son in front of the cameras in order to protect his privacy, and that of his ex-partner.

However, with a final decision due in only a few weeks’ time, many fans are suspecting that Farmer Tom may introduce his son to the two ladies he will ultimately decide between in the finale.

As for who those ladies might be, Eliza and Georgie are currently the frontrunners to steal Farmer Tom’s heart.

