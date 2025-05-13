They might be starring on Farmer Wants a Wife, but this year’s crop of contestants don’t appear to be in a hurry to make the most of their 15 minutes of fame – or extend it.

Indeed, while the brides and grooms of rival reality show Married At First Sight are all too happy to chat to media, make content, and participate in photoshoots, it seems some of the FWAW ladies are shying away from the spotlight.

Typically, girls from previous seasons have been all too happy for a chat and gossip about the drama going down on the farms, but this year New Idea reached out to several of the girls, welcoming the chance to share their side of what happened during filming, and we’ve received radio silence.

Last week, after several attempts to organise an interview, New Idea finally got Ellen, from Farmer Thomas’ farm, on the phone. We were thrilled!

But while Ellen agreed to our call, pretty much every second answer from her was “no comment”.

Ellen spoke to us about her time on the show. (Credit: Channel Seven).

Silence speaks volumes

The 32-year-old, who recently left the show, was happy to share the details of her experience on the show, which she says was awesome.

“I really pushed myself out of my comfort zone… There were so many positives that came from it [being on the show],” she told us.

She also revealed she made “lifelong friends” and has stayed in touch with some of the girls from her farm and from the other farms.

However, she remained tight-lipped at times, and “no comment” was a common response to some of the juicier reality TV questions.

When Ellen was asked about everyone’s reactions to the new girls coming in, all she revealed was that it was a surprise.

“I think we were all quite shocked. But yeah, that’s probably all I’ll say about that,” she tells us.

Ellen said her edit was true to herself and her experience, but wouldn’t comment on anyone else’s.

Farmer Thomas has already confessed he can see Clarette fitting into his life in South Australia… but viewers have divisive opinions on the couple. (Credit: Channel Seven)

The girl everyone’s talking about… isn’t talking

Another of Farmer Thomas’ ladies, Clarette, has been attracting a lot of polarising attention from FWAW viewers online.

Some fans have speculated that Clarette is getting the ‘villain’ edit (which is quite common on reality TV!).

Daisy from last year’s season agreed this is the case, with Yahoo! Lifestyle reporting that Daisy wrote, “Villain edit 100%. She is lovely according to other ladies on that farm. Y’all need to calm down,” on social media.

So, wanting to give Clarette the chance to set the record straight on certain things, New Idea reached out for a chat – but were unsuccessful in our multiple attempts.

No other media outlets have done an interview with her either, unusual considering some would say the British school teacher is the undisputed breakout star of the show.

Clarette has also been mute on social media, with her last post being her announcement of her going on the show last month.

She’s also not engaging with the show as one in her front-runner position typically would.

“At this point, you’d expect to see the major players doing loved-up date recap posts on Instagram or their Stories,” says a source. “But Clarette’s doing none of that. It’s like she’s gone rogue!”

Claire broke Farmer Thomas’ heart when she chose the leave the show. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Needle in a haystack

While Claire did chat with Yahoo Lifestyle, it was only after she’d left Farmer Thomas’ farm. Other than this, New Idea struggled to find any other interviews online or in print with any of this year’s girls.

Some have shared things on social media, but often it’s to blast FWAW.

In one of the big moments from this season, two of Farmer Tom’s ladies left his farm after just one night. Bridget and Emmie-Rose spoke out on social media to reveal why.

Using her dog’s Instagram page, Bridget claimed she left because of rudeness. Emmie-Rose shared on her personal social media account that she left for a similar reason, saying, “I left the farm because I wasn’t going to settle for disrespect.”

Daisy was on last year’s season of the show with Farmer Todd. (Credit: Instagram)

Ex-contestants spill the tea instead!

While this year’s cast are remaining tight-lipped, FWAW alumni are jumping in to share behind-the-scenes secrets – with some even attempting to spoil this year’s endings!

Last season’s Daisy Lamb recently told Chattr that she’s been told Farmer Thomas ends up with Clarette.

Others have been talking a lot about their treatment on FWAW, including reports of low pay and tiring days from last year’s Ellen Dunger.

Ellen competed for Farmer Todd’s affections alongside Daisy and shared some details about her experience filming FWAW while defending this year’s ladies.

She said the girls film back-to-back days until it is dark.

“It’s so emotionally draining, and you get exhausted.” On another, she claimed they get served “warm champagne” and that the cheese platters are often left sitting out “for hours”.

She also opened up about the pay – which has shocked viewers.

“Eureka Productions only pays $80 per day of filming, and 40 percent of that is withheld until after the show airs. So essentially, you’re waiting for six months for 40 per cent of $80 a day,” she shared.

“And even while you’re filming and you’re trying to get the little money that they give you out of them, it’s actually a really difficult task. I think we had to send heaps of ridiculous emails, like the girls on my farm, to actually get paid,” she alleged.

Maybe it’s a case of a more genuine cast wanting to find love, compared to a cast full of people who want to be famous… or infamous!

But, at the end of the day, Farmer Wants a Wife is still a reality show made for viewer entertainment, and fans want to hear the contestants tell their story.