Following Farmer Jarrad’s early exit, a new romeo is jumping into his vacant saddle!

Sources tell New Idea that the secret substitute will be on our screens in a matter of days – but it looks like he’s already been revealed.

New Idea hears the new farmer is a “leftover” from the original 2025 casting notice, which featured eight men, including the premiere quartet of Jarrad, Corey, Thomas, and Tom. A fifth farmer, Jack, was also cast but got edited out of the show, allegedly due to his behaviour during filming.

An insider has revealed to New Idea that either Jack L (left) or Chooka (right) is getting the call-up after Reidy (centre) was linked to another FWAW contestant. (Credit: Channel Seven)

That leaves three contenders – Farmers Chooka, Reidy, and Jack L. But with Reidy recently linked to one of Jarrad’s girls Ella (which she denied), it seems like the new farmer will either be Chooka, a 25-year-old cattle, sheep and crop guy from Goornong, VIC, or Jack L – a 26-year-old dairy farmer from Railton, TAS.

It’s not the first time producers have dipped back into the initial group following a mid-season departure. Last year, when Farmer Dean left, Farmer Todd was called in. He’d been announced as a candidate when 2024 applications first opened, but didn’t make it to the launch line-up.

Todd chose Daisy, and the pair recently spilled that they’re now talking marriage and babies. Here’s hoping this year’s ring-in ends up just as lucky in love!

Just weeks before the first episode of the 2025 season was set to air, Farmer Jack was sensationally cut out of the show. Now, one of his suitors has spoken out. (Credit: Channel Seven/Instagram)

Why was Farmer Jack edited out of Farmer Wants a Wife Australia 2025?

Oberon cattle farmer Jack Rowlandson was reportedly edited out of the 2025 season of FWAW after alleged behaviour that took place during filming.

While Channel Seven has declined to comment on the matter to media (including New Idea), one of Farmer Jack’s rumoured suitors did share some insight into her experience on the show, and with the farmer, to her Instagram stories, where she described her experience as “a traumatic ordeal.”

“I walked away heartbroken, disgusted, and confused,” Charlotte Martin shared.

“I put my life on hold for a ‘farmer’ who didn’t deserve even the smallest part of my heart. Preaching about honesty and loyalty, only to betray those values in the most profound way imaginable.”

It has been alleged that during filming, Jack was intimate with several of his suitors, as well as women outside of the show.

