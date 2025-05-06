Despite being only six episodes into season 15 of Farmer Wants a Wife Australia, Farmer Jarrad has committed himself to one lucky lady, fellow Queenslander Chloe.

After sending all of the ladies whom he brought back to his farm in quick succession, the 21-year-old knew the race for his heart was between Chloe and Ash.

Both ladies wore their hearts on their sleeves as they got to know Jarrad and were open about their willingness to support him and move across Australia with him on all his farming endeavours.

Farmer Jarrad was teary-eyed as he confessed the true depths of his feelings towards Chloe. (Credit: Channel Seven)

But sadly, it was Ash who had her heartbroken by the young buck, who instead chose to pursue a relationship with Chloe outside the reality dating show.

“I don’t have any regrets. I think I’ve learned a lot about myself, and I definitely think there’s someone out there for me. Can’t wait to me him. I’ll find my prince, I’ll find him,” a tearful Ash shared with the cameras as she came to terms with Jarrad’s decision.

While Ash departed FWAW single, Chloe walked away from her time on the series with exactly what she hoped to find – a partner.

The look of love. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“Communication is incredibly important to me, and it is massive in a relationship. I need a partner in my life who isn’t afraid to tell me exactly how it is,” Jarrad began his emotional declaration of deep feelings for his final lady.

“I am incredibly sorry for ever making you feel unwanted, and I need you to know that I will always do my best to be better every day because from this point on, I’d love to spend every day with you,” he continued.

“I really love how you are unreservedly yourself, how you push me to want to be a better man. I feel that I’m falling for you, and I do hope that you’re about ready to catch me because I will be absolutely honoured to have you by my side.

Based on Chloe’s recent social media activity, it seems like she and Farmer Jarrad are still going strong. (Credit: Channel Seven)

A visibly emotional Chloe couldn’t stop the smile from bursting across her face upon hearing Jarrad’s admission from the heart, telling the cameras shortly afterwards that it was “surreal” that Jarrad could one day be her “future husband.”

“I think it’s fair to say that this farmer may have found a wife,” a smitten Jarrad then added.

While filming the show wrapped several months ago, by all accounts it certainly does seem like Jarrad and Chloe from season 16 of FWAW are still together, with Chloe posting a variety of photos to her social media in recent weeks on farms – a secret nod to her new beau’s farming career.

