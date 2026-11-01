Peggy’s shock diagnosis and the “safe haven” that changed everything

NEED TO KNOW Tannah has shared her family’s difficult year in support of McHappy Day on November 14.

Her eight-year-old daughter, Peggy, got a dreaded leukaemia diagnosis earlier this year.

She was left crying out in pain three days before the family received the news.

Living in regional Victoria, travelling to hospital was challenging until Ronald McDonald House stepped in.

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In January of this year, Peggy was enjoying a day at a water park with her mum Tannah and her three siblings.

But after riding the slide a couple of times, the eight-year-old told her mum that her back hurt. By 6pm that evening, Peggy was crying out in pain.

After a trip to her local GP and a blood test, the next day, Tannah and her husband, Hayden, got the call that every parent dreads.

“We were told that Peggy had to go to hospital in Melbourne as soon as possible,” Tannah tells New Idea.

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Once there, she was diagnosed with leukaemia – just three days after her outing to the water park.

Eight year old Peggy was diagnosed with leukaemia in January. (Pic: Supplied)

The family live in regional Victoria – and Melbourne is two hours away from their home.

“Accommodation is the last thing you think of when you have a sick child, but an amazing nurse at the Royal Children’s Hospital organised for us to stay at Ronald McDonald House close to the hospital,” Hayden explains.

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“All we had to do was pick up a key – it was all arranged for us.”

There are 20 Ronald McDonald House and Family Accommodation locations around Australia, providing accommodation and support for families with children who are ill or injured.

McHappy Day on November 14 raises vital funds for the charity.

Having accommodation taken care of allowed Tannah and Hayden to solely focus on supporting Peggy through her treatment, while family cared for their other children at home.

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Peggy was “so strong” during her treatment says mum Tannah. (Credit: Supplied)

When she was well enough, Peggy could move into Ronald McDonald House too – and the accommodation was big enough to allow her siblings to visit on weekends.

“That was so good for her morale, because the kids are all really good friends,” Tannah explains.

“I think that made all the difference in how Peggy handled her treatment and she said to me multiple times, ‘I’m so glad we had somewhere safe to stay.’”

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Eight months on, Peggy is back at home – and back at school.

“She’s not out of the woods yet, but she’s just so happy to get things back to normal,” Tannah explains.

“She’s asking to have a sleepover with friends and is already excited about Christmas.”

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McHappy Day raises vital funds for the Rondald McDonald House Australia charity. (Credit: Supplied)

The family are also planning a well-deserved beach holiday some time next year.

“It’s been a very stressful year,” Tannah says.

“But we’re just so fortunate that Ronald McDonald House was available to us. We’re very grateful.”

To learn more or make a donation, visit mchappyday.org.au