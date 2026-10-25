Manu Feildel’s sad goodbye to “best mate” son Jonti

NEED TO KNOW Popular Australian TV personality Manu Feildel is reportedly heartbroken that his only son, Jonti is leaving Australia.

Jonti, 22, is moving to Avignon, France, after joining the Sporting Olympique Avignon Super XIII rugby league club.

Before making the move overseas, Jonti played for the South Sydney Rabbitohs Under 19s and the Sydney Roosters Jersey Flegg squad.

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For Manu Feildel, his loved ones have always been everything. But now, the My Kitchen Rules judge is facing a heartbreak he never imagined, with his close-knit family torn apart.

In fact, New Idea is told nothing could have prepared Manu, 52, for the moment his only son packed his bags and moved to the other side of the world – leaving the French foodie completely shattered.

Jonti Feildel, 22, is chasing his rugby dreams in France after joining the Sporting Olympique Avignon Super XIII team. While proud dad Manu couldn’t be happier for him, we hear the separation has been a little harder to swallow.

Jonti is passionate about rugby league – and has his dad’s full support. (Credit: Instagram)

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“Manu is absolutely thrilled for Jonti, but there’s definitely a ‘Wait… when will he be back?’ moment happening,” New Idea’s source says. “Manu has gone from having his son around to suddenly having to check the time difference before calling him!”

While knowing Jonti is now living in the country where he was born and grew up before moving to Australia makes things a little easier, our source says Manu “is finding it really tough without his best mate”.

“France is such a huge part of Manu’s identity, so there’s something really special about Jonti starting this chapter there,” the source adds. “But Manu would secretly rather have him closer to home.”

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Manu himself has made no secret of how proud he is, sharing footage of Jonti joining his new club and declaring: “My blood. My hero”. But behind the happy Instagram post, we’re told, were plenty of tears.

“Manu would never admit it, but he’s missing him. “He’s pretending he’s fine, then finding himself scrolling through photos of them together like a dad nursing a broken heart – and checking his phone every five minutes.”

Jonti’s played for both the Rabbitohs and Roosters clubs. (Credit: Facebook)

Before making the move overseas, Jonti played for the South Sydney Rabbitohs Under 19s and the Sydney Roosters Jersey Flegg squad. His dad has been one of his biggest supporters, describing Jonti as “a mini Manu” – a loving, genuine and funny character with a cheeky streak.”

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“As a dad you get a few proud moments in your life,” Manu wrote in 2023 after Jonti joined the Under-19 Bunnies. “The ball is in his court now and I’ve got no doubt of his future success.”

Family is everything for the MKR judge. (Credit: Instagram)

Jonti is Manu’s only son, from his previous relationship with Veronica Morshead. The pair were together for 12 years before separating in 2009. Manu later wed Clarissa Weerasena, and they share daughter Charlee, 11.

Although Jonti may be thousands of kilometres away, the father-son bond is clearly as strong as it has ever been.

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“They’re constantly in touch,” the source continues. “Manu will be cheering him on and is probably booking his flight as we speak!”