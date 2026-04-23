Kylie Minogue is FINALLY revealing the secrets she’s kept for decades

Beloved Australian singer Kylie Minogue will be giving a glimpse into her personal life like never before in a tell-all Netflix documentary.

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The Australian pop legend, 57, was reported to have signed a seven-figure deal with the streaming giant to release the documentary, and the news has finally been confirmed!

Netflix announced on April 22 that they will be releasing a three-part documentary spanning five decades of Kylie’s career.

But when is it being released?

Scroll on for everything you need to know about the documentary.

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A first look at Kylie Minogue’s new Netflix documentary has been revealed. (Credit: Netflix)

What Netflix show is Kylie Minogue in?

The three-part series, titled KYLIE, will follow Kylie’s career all the way from her breakout role on Neighbours to her chart-topping success, according to a Netflix press release.

In the documentary, Kyle will open her personal archives, home movies, and interviews to give fans a look behind the curtain like they never have before.

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It will delve into how she’s dealt with public scrutiny, personal loss, illness, and stratospheric stardom in an intimate look into her personal and professional life.

The documentary will be directed by BAFTA Award winner Michael Harte, who was behind the BECKHAM documentary.

Kylie Minogue will be giving a close look at her life and career in the documentary.

How much was Kylie Minogue’s Netflix deal?

Before the project was officially confirmed, rumours had been swirling that Kyle had sparked a major bidding war between streaming services

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The Mirror previously confirmed Netflix had beaten rivals such as Apple+ and Disney with the rights to her life story.

Filming was believed to have kicked off at the end of 2024, following the phenomenal success of her comeback single Padam Padam.

A source told the publication: “There was a serious bidding war over this. Kylie’s had an incredible life, from starring in Neighbours to becoming a pop icon and still dominating the charts decades later. She has a massive fan base, so there’s no question it will attract a huge audience. That’s why the offers went so high – everyone’s very excited.”

Kylie’s career began in 1976 when she starred in the TV drama series The Sullivans. She first garnered fame for her role on Neighbours from 1986 to 1988. (Credit: Getty)

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What was Kylie Minogue diagnosed with?

Separate from her music and acting career, Kylie has also faced difficulties in her personal life. In 2005, she was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 37 and was in recovery for over a year.

“It’s trauma, and any trauma resides within you,” she told CBS News in 2023.

“The experience of a cancer diagnosis will live with me. It was difficult. It was also amazing.”

Kylie has also spoken openly about how her period of ill health affected her family plans, saying the diagnosis “changed everything” for her.

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“I don’t want to dwell on it, obviously, but I wonder what that would have been like,” she told the Sunday Times Style in 2024.

She admitted there was a bit of “sadness” for her around the topic, but said she would like to be a stepmother if a potential partner had children of their own or would consider adoption.

Kylie is currently single following her split from Paul Solomons in 2023, and is focusing on her career.