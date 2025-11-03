Why McHappy Day is so important to these celebrities

For many of our stars and celebs, being asked by Ronald McDonald House Charities to be a McHappy Day celebrity ambassador is a humbling and heart-warming honour.

Advertisement

Whether it’s manning the chip fryer or rattling a donation bucket in the drive-through, those in the spotlight are more than happy to lend a hand – and their profiles – to raise funds to help Australian families with sick children.

“As a mum, I couldn’t imagine being away from my children when they need me most,” Eva Mendes, a 2022 ambassador, said.

This year, McHappy Day falls on Saturday November 15.

Again, compassion and connection will be on the menu as we work to add to the $79 million raised since the event began in 1991.

Advertisement

To get involved, buy merchandise or donate,visit mchappyday.org.au.