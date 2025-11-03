Why McHappy Day is so important to these celebrities

For many of our stars and celebs, being asked by Ronald McDonald House Charities to be a McHappy Day celebrity ambassador is a humbling and heart-warming honour.
Whether it’s manning the chip fryer or rattling a donation bucket in the drive-through, those in the spotlight are more than happy to lend a hand – and their profiles – to raise funds to help Australian families with sick children.
“As a mum, I couldn’t imagine being away from my children when they need me most,” Eva Mendes, a 2022 ambassador, said.
This year, McHappy Day falls on Saturday November 15.
Again, compassion and connection will be on the menu as we work to add to the $79 million raised since the event began in 1991.
Eva Mendes
2020 ambassador
While she was unable to visit Australia because of the pandemic, Eva became a virtual ambassador.
“I am incredibly honoured to once again partner with McDonald’s to raise awareness of McHappy Day and support the truly invaluable work of Ronald McDonald House Charities,” she said in a statement at the time.
“I’m looking forward to meeting with some of the incredible families staying at a Ronald McDonald House, listening to their inspirational stories, and witnessing first-hand the life-changing support services provided by RMHC.”
Katie Holmes
2019 ambassador
Katie Holmes was also part of the event, where she met with several families of sick children.
“I’m so happy to be the ambassador for McHappy Day,” she told 9Honey in Haberfield.
“I know how much Ronald McDonald House Charities means for so many people who are going through such unimaginable circumstances.
“It’s inspiring to me that Ronald McDonald House Charities exists, and I think it’s an example of what we can all do to think about what other people are going through,” she says of the non-profit organisation that helps support and house families as they care for their ill children.
“It’s inspiring for me to be a part of that, and to keep in mind in my daily life to always think of the needs of others and put that first.”
Ada Nicodemou
2017 ambassador
Ada urged other Aussies to get involved in the beloved charity event.
“Every cent helps and McHappy Day makes a massive difference to the lives of many families in their time of need. I hope the nation will join me in getting behind this brilliant cause!” she said in 2017.
For the mother of one, the partnership was a no-brainer.
“So for me being part of a campaign that is helping families stay together, I can relate to that because while your child is unwell, having to worry about transporting yourself every day or hotel room, you don’t need those expenses at all.”
Dan Reilly
2023 ambassador
When Dan was an ambassador, he said he looked forward to meeting families in need.
“I’m eager to meet some brave little fighters and their families staying at a Ronald McDonald House, listening to their inspirational stories and witnessing first-hand the life-changing support programs provided by RMHC,” The Block foreman said.
“If there’s any form of encouragement I’m able to offer through my role, I’ll be doing that in a really big way.”
Amy Shark
2023 ambassador
In 2023, the Australian Idol judge said she was proud to be an ambassador, and said it was her “number one charity”.
“If more people knew about what this charity does, I think the whole world would be an ambassador,” she said.
“I just don’t think there’s a better cause. So I’m happy to be there as much as possible.”
Ricki-Lee Coulter
2015 and 2024 ambassador
Ricki-Lee has had a long connection with the Ronald McDonald House.
“I’m so proud to be a McHappy Day ambassador!” she wrote on Instagram in 2024.
“20 years ago, when I was on Idol, I visited an @rmhcaustralia house for the first time & I was forever changed.
“I’ve worked with this amazing charity ever since, and have seen firsthand how important it is to the families of seriously ill or injured children.”
Eva Longoria
2021 ambassador
Eva became an ambassador in 2021, encouraging others to support families across Australia.
“Family is everything and I’ve seen firsthand what a strong support system can do,” she said at the time.
“This fundraiser by McDonald’s is vital to help keep families together while their children are seriously ill and undergoing treatment and also provide the infrastructure they need to be supported during such unimaginable circumstances.”
Sarah Roberts
2023 ambassador
In 2023, Sarah wore the McHappy Day merchandise with pride.
At the time, she encouraged others to donate
Melissa George
2012 ambassador
Actress Melissa George worked at a restaurant in Darling Harbour, and helped raise money for McHappy Day.
Delta Goodrem
2012 ambassador
When she was an ambassador, Delta worked in the the Mickhelham McDonald’s restaurant in Melbourne.
In 2016, she encouraged others to spread the love, donate, and be kind.
Naomi Watts
2018 ambassador
As an ambassador, Naomi visited the Ronald McDonald House in Sydney.
For the mother of two, it was critical to be a part of.
“As a mum, I couldn’t imagine being apart from my kids if they were sick or injured,” she said, adding she was honoured to be a part of it.
It’s also a charity that means a great deal to her.
“It’s been great being here. It’s a charity that’s been close to my heart, for obvious reasons, having grown up in Australia,”‘ she said.